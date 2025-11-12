HVAC Lineset Market worth $12.59 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "HVAC Lineset Market by Material Type (Copper, Low Carbon, Other Material Types), Implementation (New Construction, Retrofit), End-use Industry (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", HVAC lineset market size is projected to reach USD 12.59 billion by 2030 from USD 11.67 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The market for HVAC Lineset is primarily driven by the heightened emphasis on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. Facility owners are facing increasing pressure (from both economics and regulations) to replace traditional HVAC systems with replacements that are more energy-efficient and reduce carbon footprints as buildings age and new buildings are built with increased frequency. This is resulting in demand for new Lineset that help to create optimal refrigerant flow, reduce heat losses, and enable low-GWP (global warming potential) refrigerants.

Technology has had a significant impact on the HVAC industry. Innovations include advanced pre-insulated, factory-charged Lineset that simplify installation and reduce the risk of leaks. Additionally, tube materials have been developed to accommodate new refrigerants, and sensor-enabled "smart" Lineset are being integrated into IoT platforms for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. Moreover, the trend toward building automation and smart HVAC systems is pushing for more complex system architectures that Lineset must conform to. The regulatory landscape also plays a critical role, with government programs promoting energy efficiency in buildings, offering economic incentives or subsidies for retrofits, and implementing refrigerant phase-out regulations that move from high-global warming potential (GWP) gases to lower alternatives. These factors—technological advancements and government policies—are converging to create strong momentum for the HVAC lineset market.

Copper is the largest material type segment of the HVAC Lineset market during the forecast period.

Copper commands the largest share in the HVAC Lineset market by material type due to its exceptional thermal conductivity, far surpassing aluminum, ensuring superior heat transfer efficiency critical for refrigerant flow in air conditioning and heat pump systems. Its high ductility and formability enable precise bending, flaring, and brazing without risk of fracture, minimizing installation errors and refrigerant leaks—a key concern in sealed systems. Copper exhibits robust corrosion resistance, particularly when alloyed or coated, maintaining integrity in diverse climates and with aggressive low-GWP refrigerants (e.g., R-32, R-454B) mandated under the 2025 AIM Act and Kigali Amendment. Regulatory and industry standards (ASHRAE 15, UL 60335-2-40, AHRI guidelines) prioritize copper for safety, reliability, and performance in A2L flammable refrigerant applications. OEMs like Daikin, Carrier, and Trane specify copper in pre-charged Lineset and mini-split systems, reinforcing market dominance. Despite higher cost, copper's longevity (30–50 years), 100% recyclability, and proven field performance outweigh aluminum in premium and commercial segments. Supply chain maturity and global manufacturing scale further solidify its position.

New construction is the second-fastest growing implementation segment in the HVAC Lineset market during the forecast period.

New construction is the second-fastest growing implementation segment in the HVAC Lineset market because of ongoing robust building activity globally, specifically in residential high-rises, mixed-use developments, and suburban housing. Urbanization in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East is generating millions of new conditioned square feet annually, and each will require labor-intensive pre-insulated Lineset for ductless mini-splits and VRF systems in the design phase. Building codes (IECC 2021, EU nearly-zero-energy building standards) require high-efficiency HVAC systems built in from the ground up, incorporating low-GWP refrigerant Lineset to meet energy performance certificates. Developers want factory-charged, quick-connect Lineset to speed up the delivery schedule and lessen labor on-site. Upward trends in smart-home requests will drive demand for more IoT-ready Lineset in new construction. One advantage of new construction versus refurbishment is that new buildings are not confined by existing conditioned-noise systems and can design mechanicals for optimum routing and larger line lengths.

Commercial end-use industry to be the largest market in the HVAC Lineset market during the forecast period.

The commercial sector dominates the HVAC Lineset market due to the expansive scale and complexity of systems in offices, hospitals, data centers, hotels, and retail complexes. These facilities require extensive networks of Lineset, often spanning thousands of feet, to support multi-zone VRF, chiller, and rooftop units that maintain precise climate control under high occupancy and continuous operation. Commercial buildings face stringent energy performance standards (e.g., ASHRAE 90.1, EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive) and sustainability mandates, driving widespread adoption of high-efficiency, low-GWP refrigerant systems that demand durable, high-quality Lineset for optimal performance and minimal heat loss. Retrofit cycles in aging commercial infrastructure, accelerated by ESG compliance and operational cost savings, trigger large-scale system replacements, including full lineset upgrades to support A2L refrigerants. New high-rise and campus developments in urbanizing regions integrate advanced HVAC architectures from design inception, embedding long, insulated lineset runs. Facility reliability is non-negotiable; leak-free, corrosion-resistant Lineset ensure uninterrupted service in mission-critical environments. Bulk procurement, long-term maintenance contracts, and OEM specifications further favor premium materials in commercial projects.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the HVAC Lineset market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the HVAC Lineset market due to rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and rising infrastructure development across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Rising residential and commercial construction, coupled with the increased demand for energy-efficient cooling in hot and humid climates, has led to more large-scale HVAC projects. Government initiatives driving green buildings, energy-efficient systems, and sustainable refrigerants are favorable for the adoption and growth of HVAC Lineset. This is additionally encouraged through growth in disposable income, an increasing middle-class population, and demand for newer air conditioning and heat pump systems. The development of local manufacturers, as well as international investment and technology partnerships, continues to fortify the local supply chain, all of which support Asia Pacific's increased presence in the regional and global growth market for HVAC Lineset.

Key Players





The HVAC Lineset market report comprises key manufacturers such as Mueller Streamline Co. (US), Cerro Flow Products LLC (US), JMF Company (US), Zhejiang ICE Loong Environmental Sci-Tech Co. Ltd. (China), Feinrohren S.p.A (Italy), Halcor (Greece), Hydro (Norway), KME SE (Germany), Diversitech Corporation (US), Inaba Denko (Japan), and Zhejiang Hailiang Co., Ltd. (China), among others.

