HVAC Filters Market worth $7.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "HVAC Filters Market by Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic Polymer, Carbon, Metal), Technology (HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage), and Region – Global Forecast To 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global HVAC filters market size is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2020 to USD 7.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2025.

HVAC filters are the separation media used in HVAC systems to remove pollutants or harmful substances from air that is taken in by the HVAC systems to be distributed into building spaces or rooms. These pollutants can be solid air particles, dust, pollen, and even toxic gases. The HVAC filters find their application in various end-use industries, such as building & construction, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, automotive, electronics & semiconductor, and livestock. Increasing demand for HVAC systems, growing awareness about indoor air quality, and government regulations and policies for efficient filtration are major factors driving the HVAC filters market.

In terms of value, the metal segment is projected to account for the largest share of the HVAC filters market, by material, during the forecast period.

Metal filter material consists of metal fibers, which are sinter bonded together to produce a highly porous structure of fixed pore size. The greatest advantage of this type of filter media is that it can be cleaned and re-used. Metal is resistant to chemicals and mechanical wear and has the maximum lifespan. Metal filters are commonly used in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, building & construction, and livestock industries for ventilation purposes. These metal filters find applications in outside air intake ducts, rooftop economizer hoods, and air handling units.

The HEPA segment is projected to be the fastest-growing technology in the HVAC filters market during the forecast period.

HEPA technology consists of a filter that forces air through a thin mesh, which traps harmful particles such as pollens, molds, pet dander, bacteria, and dust mite debris to prevent them from entering the ambient environment. HEPA filters have diverse application areas, including residential buildings, pharmaceutical production, food & beverages, and clean rooms in the electronics & semiconductor industry, among others. In the pharmaceutical industry, HEPA filters are installed in the production spaces, which are required to be free from contaminants. These filters also protect patients from infection and employees and visitors from airborne organisms.

The pharmaceutical industry is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

It is important to maintain the quality of pharmaceutical products during the manufacturing process. Pharmaceutical products can be contaminated through air particles, dust, and microorganisms. To avoid contamination, HVAC systems with highly efficient filters are installed in the pharmaceutical industry. This industry uses filters for the removal of suspended particles and the reduction of bacteria in the process components. The choice of filter media used in the filtration application depends on the size of the particle to be retained and permeability, holding capacity, and resistance to fluid flow of the medium. The pharmaceutical industry mainly adopts HVAC filters with HEPA technology with high MERV ratings, to prevent the entry of very fine particles through HVAC filters.

The APAC region lead the HVAC filters market, in terms of volume.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for HVAC filters during the forecast period. Improved economic conditions of developing countries and rising global warming have contributed to the growth of the HVAC filters market in the region In APAC, several associations, including the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), Australian Institute of Refrigeration Air-conditioning and Heating (AIRAH), Air Conditioning and Mechanical Contractors Association of Australia (AMCA), Japan Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Industry Association (JRAIA), and Air Conditioning Engineering Association of Thailand (ACAT), support the adoption of efficient HVAC systems. This support drives the market for HVAC filters in the regionRelated Reports:

Major players operating in the global HVAC filtersmarket include 3M Company (US), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Camfil AB (Sweden), Mann+Hummel (Germany), American Air Filter Company, Inc. (US), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö(Finland), Filtration Group Corporation (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Sogefi Group (Italy), GVS Group (Italy), Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd. (India), Emirates Industrial Filters LLC (UAE), Koch Filter (US), Sandler AG (Germany), Troy Filters Ltd. (US), DHA Filter (US), General Filter Havak (Turkey), Johns Manville (US), and Hollingsworth &Vose (US).

