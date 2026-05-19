HUSQVARNA AND LIVERPOOL FC HOST COACHING SESSION AT AXA TRAINING CENTRE FOR LOCAL GIRLS

Husqvarna is hosting a training experience for young players at the AXA training centre

The pitch day for girls aged 12-16 is held in partnership with Liverpool FC



LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Husqvarna announced an event for girls aged 12-16 to train and play on professional surfaces. The pitch day experience was officially launched at Anfield Stadium on the final day of the Women's Super League season to help provide opportunities for young players to develop their skills.

Former Liverpool FC and England Striker, and ex-Head of Football Development at Leicester City Women, Emile Heskey and former Liverpool FC Captain Niamh Fahey sp Husqvarna and Liverpool FC panel event

Husqvarna, the official partner of Liverpool Football Club, is a world leader in robotic mowing and turf care, and is passionate about sports performance, whether playing in the back garden or on elite surfaces. The brand brought together former Liverpool FC Captain Niamh Fahey, former Liverpool FC and England Striker, and ex-Head of Football Development at Leicester City Women, Emile Heskey, and Sky Sports presenter Sarah Stirk, for a special post-match panel to highlight how access to improved playing surfaces can support the development of talent.

The conversation explored the journey behind performance in women's sport, from first touch to trophy celebration, and the importance of access to professional facilities and coaching. Exploring their personal journeys, Heskey, Fahey, and Stirk discussed the often-unseen factors that can enable success, how the right environment can aid player development, and the positive impact of sports partnerships in helping to address inequality.

The panel discussion marked the first phase of Husqvarna's commitment to supporting next-generation talent. The brand will partner with the club to provide an exclusive on-pitch experience for aspiring players at the Liverpool FC AXA Training Centre. The session will offer football coaching and support to help more girls unlock their potential through first-hand experience of training on an elite surface.

Speaking ahead of the pitch day, former Liverpool FC player Niamh Fahey said: "The pitch day is about building confidence in young girls and helping them to reach their full potential. It's fantastic to see Liverpool FC and Husqvarna come together to provide an experience at AXA Training Centre to support their sporting development."

Former Liverpool FC and England player Emilee Heskey said, "The opportunity to experience professional facilities is incredibly important for a young player. Stepping onto a world-class facility like the Axa Training Centre helps develop skills, inspires ambition, and a belief that they truly belong on the pitch."

Husqvarna believes that environments where girls feel supported and confident to participate are essential in helping them succeed in their chosen field of sport, and that, beyond skill development, providing elite-level facilities for girls to enjoy sport and express themselves is vital in helping to close the development gap.

Samantha Donnelly, European Sponsorship Manager Husqvarna said: "We're incredibly proud to give local girls the opportunity to play, train, and enjoy the game on professional-quality pitches. From kickabouts in the garden to stepping onto elite facilities, those early experiences can be transformative — they give a real sense of what can be possible and help young players realise just how far their talent can take them."

The pitch experience at the AXA Training Centre will take place on 23 May. For more information on how Husqvarna is investing in women's sport and improving access to professional pitches, please visit https://www.husqvarna.com/uk/

About Husqvarna

Husqvarna Group

Founded in 1689, Husqvarna Group has evolved into a global leader in manufacturing innovative products and solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens. Our diverse product range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers, and watering solutions. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the light construction industry and diamond tools for the natural stone industry. Operating mainly under the global brands of Husqvarna and Gardena, our products and solutions reach consumers and professional users through direct sales, dealers, and retailers across more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2023 amounted to SEK 53.3 billion and the Group has approximately 13,800 employees in 40 countries. The headquarter is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

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