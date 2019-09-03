Huobi Moves Into The Blockchain Phone Space With Its Sixth Huobi Prime Launch

"We think blockchain phones are a promising area for future blockchain industry development," said Livio Weng, CEO of Huobi Global. "As the industry develops and as innovations like 5G become increasingly integrated into our telecommunications systems, we believe more and more crypto communities will want to trade and transact from mobile devices. Given this, the need for devices optimized for blockchain seems clear. This move is our first step to meet those users' needs."

In addition to incorporating NODE into Huobi Global via Huobi Prime, Huobi Group provided other support to the project, including early-stage investment of the project and the Acute Angle phone through Huobi Capital, our venture capital arm.

What Is Acute Angle?

Currently available in China, where it was developed, Whole Network plans to launch Acute Angle across Southeast Asia by the end of Q4, 2019. Plans are underway to expand to Europe and the United States after that.

The Android-based Acute Angle has a wide range of features built with cryptocurrency traders in mind, including a programmable notification feature that alerts the user when certain market conditions are met, such as the price of a given coin rising or dropping. Unlike many other methods, Acute Angle's notifications work even when the phone is locked, allowing users to better keep up on market trends. The phone also incorporates an innovative mining/task reward feature that airdrops NODE to users simply for using and interacting with the crypto community with their Acute Angle phone.

In addition, the Acute Angle includes a built-in wallet app and an optional plug-in cold wallet; a wide range of pre-installed blockchain-related apps, including Huobi apps and crypto news apps; and a dedicated blockchain app store filled with a wide range of related apps and DApps.

Acute Angle is priced at an affordable USD $515, a big difference from comparable models from other makers, which commonly retail for USD $1,000 or more.

Acute Angle will be the first in a range of blockchain phones from Whole Network. Future models will include even more functions, including 5G capability.

How Prime 6 Will Work:

In order to qualify for Prime 6, users will need to have a minimum daily holding of at least a 1,000 Huobi Token (HT) between August 15, the date of our previous Prime launch, and the launch of NODE on September 11. Alternatively, they can purchase a Whole Network Acute Angle phone from Huobi Global's website during a special sale between September 10 and 11.

Users qualifying via the HT holding method will earn a trading cap based on the minimum amount of HT they held over the lead up period. Users who qualify by buying their own phone using HT will be guaranteed a trading cap of up to 3,000 HT.

Trading will take place over two rounds. The first will use a jackpot mechanism in which qualified users will receive a certain number of e-tickets based on their trading cap. For example, a user with a trading cap of 5,000 HT will receive 5 e-tickets. The system will randomly select 800 tickets to be reimbursed with NODE. In the second round, all qualified orders will be partially filled by the system.

For more details on Prime 6 rules, click here.

