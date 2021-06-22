Huobi Launches Bonus Point Campaign with $18,000 Prize Pool for P2P Advertisers

GIBRALTAR, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, announced last week the launch of its bonus point campaign for users from India, Russia, and Nigeria. Aiming at improving the liquidity of its P2P Market, the launch of this campaign offers users multiple choices while endowing advertisers with more benefits.

"Professional players represented by large institutions and listed companies are continuing to enter the digital assets market in recent years. At the same time, there are still many people in the world who have not been able to enjoy the benefits brought about by the development of this industry. As the first link into the crypto space, peer-to-peer market plays a decisive role in connecting fiat and cryptocurrency," stated Ciara Sun, Vice President of Huobi Global Markets.

In addition to sharing the prize pool, advertisers participating in the event could also upgrade to "Verified" advertisers with a "V" symbol next to their names. For each region, only 20 advertisers would be selected to join in the campaign. Satisfying different conditions such as posting time, payment method, order completion rate, and trading volume are methods for advertisers to be able to obtain corresponding points which could then be redeemed for rewards.

In most normal circumstances, gaining access to the points can be easy for participants. For instance, if an advertiser's USDT selling price ranks TOP 10 on another platform, he/she will be able to obtain three points. If the advertiser posts two ads with at least one of them resulting in a sale of 500 USDT, he/she earns two points. Other conditions such as supporting local bank cards, having order completion rates greater than 85%, or exceeding 150-hour advertisement posting time will count as 1 point. Only 6 points, however, are required for a reward and the highest score of 10 points could be used to redeem 300 HUSD.

"We've been committed to providing institutional and retail users with a safe, stable, and user-friendly trading experience in a compliant manner. By offering users more choices in relation to pricing and advertising, we can greatly reduce their time and cost for trading. This will, in turn, help us establish a sound ecosystem," added Ciara.

To participate in the campaign, users from India, Russia, and Nigeria are required to register through an exclusive link, complete advanced verification, and enable phone authentication.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group is a world leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by liquidity and real-trading volume. Trusted by users in over 170 countries, the Huobi platform is dedicated to improving financial freedom and inclusive access for all users. Huobi boasts an unmatched portfolio of crypto product offerings. This includes trading and financial products, cryptocurrency and blockchain financial infrastructure solutions, education, data and research, social welfare, investment, and incubation. We are always continuing to innovate on our future horizon.

SOURCE Huobi