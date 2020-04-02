Huobi Formalizes Charity Arm to Rally the Blockchain Community in Global Fight Against COVID-19

SINGAPORE, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Huobi Charity, the charitable arm of Huobi Group, today announced a series of new initiatives aimed at helping the global community fight COVID-19. As nations around the world grapple with the growing pandemic, Huobi will be making monetary contributions, donating medical supplies, and leveraging blockchain technology to aid healthcare organizations, hospitals, and front-line healthcare workers -- starting in Indonesia but with plans to expand into other hot zones like New York.

"This pandemic is a global crisis that knows no borders. It affects everyone in every corner of the world, regardless of industry, socioeconomic status, or nationality," said Ciara Sun, VP of Global Business at Huobi Group. "As a company that was built on the support of global communities who share our vision for a more equitable economy, we see this as our moment to give back and do our part."

Huobi Charity is working with the Indonesia-China Association of Economic, Social and Cultural Cooperation (ICAESCC), a local organization advancing bilateral relations between the two countries, to provide assistance to Indonesia as the country experiences a significant shortage of medical resources amid a recent surge in coronavirus cases. As the world's fourth most populous country and Southeast Asia's largest economy, Indonesia is a crucial battleground in the fight to slow the pandemic.

In an effort to provide immediate relief, Huobi Charity is donating approximately $50,000 USD in Huobi Token (HT) to ICAESCC for the purchase and distribution of much-needed medical supplies to local hospitals.

In addition to monetary contributions, Huobi Charity is tapping its local exchange partner, Huobi Indonesia, to provide ICAESCC with further support. Huobi Indonesia developed an online portal where companies and individuals can make donations in both fiat and crypto, as well as supplies. The platform, which is available in English, Chinese, and Indonesian, was built to provide a crypto-friendly option for local and international communities to support Indonesian hospitals and healthcare workers in need of medical supplies and proper protective gear. A volunteer team from Huobi Indonesia will help with local donation campaigns, administrative tasks, online community management, and medical supply distribution.

Beyond Indonesia, Huobi Charity is working on sourcing donations and supplies for similar initiatives to support other global COVID-19 hot zones like New York, which is now the epicenter of the U.S. with over 83,000 confirmed cases -- more than a third of the country's total. Huobi is currently in conversations with several hospital networks and universities in New York.

Sun added, "For the sake of the healthcare workers on the front lines and the millions of lives at risk, we need a concerted effort so we want to invite the broader blockchain and crypto communities to join us in our fight against COVID-19."

Recent Donation Disclosure

Huobi Charity was first established in late January in response to the coronavirus epidemic that swept through Wuhan and other regions of China. In the midst of the outbreak, Huobi established its charitable arm and committed $1.4 million USD to source and donate medical supplies and protective gear to hospitals and healthcare workers in Wuhan and other affected areas. Ciara Sun was appointed to lead the efforts.

Despite a global medical supply shortage, a volunteer team of Huobi employees, Huobi Knights, and community members helped source medical supplies from over 90 domestic and international OEM suppliers. In total, Huobi Charity donated 1,000 oximeters, 2,000 infrared thermometers, 53,830 protective suits, 130,340 medical masks, 1.2 million pairs of medical gloves, 6,000 pairs of shoe covers, 15 tons of disinfection liquid, and 8 tons of medical alcohol directly to over 135 hospitals and community healthcare centers.

Although the launch of Huobi Charity and its recent donations were not publicly announced previously due to the urgency of the campaign, Huobi Charity is committed to operating in full transparency and maintains detailed records of all transactions, which can be made available upon request.



