Huobi Brokerage launches "100 Million USDT Interest-Free Loan" campaign

HONG KONG, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Brokerage, a virtual asset brokerage platform under Huobi Technology Holding Limited ("Huobi Tech", stock code: 1611.HK), today announced the launch of its "7-day interest-free loan" campaign, which provides loans of actual interest rate as low as 6.98% APR, with a total loan amount of $100 million USDT, covering over 30 popular cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Huobi Brokerage is one of the core virtual asset service sectors in Huobi Tech, aiming to provide compliant, safe, and institutional-grade brokerage services for institutions and high-net-worth clients. Its crypto-backed lending service, which was officially launched in November 2021, is offering comprehensive crypto-backed lending solutions for institutional clients to meet their liquidity needs.

"Cryptocurrency assets leveraging as financing tools to increase liquidity is growing in popularity as such asset class has become more and more attractive to institutional investors in recent years. The lending services offered by Huobi Brokerage enable clients to make use of crypto assets as collaterals to finance purchases of other cryptocurrencies", said Romeo Wang, senior vice president of Huobi Tech.

Campaign details:

The "7-day interest-free loan" is effective from HKT 18 th March till 24:00 on 30 June 2022

March till 24:00 on Huobi Brokerage fuels this loan campaign with up to $100M USDT. First come, first served.

USDT. First come, first served. Client should keep the loan for at least 3 months, with the minimum amount of $100,000 USDT (or equivalent in other currencies). The actual loan interest rate is as low as 6.98% APR. (Reference only, more details about the interest rates of other cryptocurrencies, please contact customer service)

USDT (or equivalent in other currencies). The actual loan interest rate is as low as 6.98% APR. (Reference only, more details about the interest rates of other cryptocurrencies, please contact customer service) 30+ cryptocurrencies, stablecoins include USDT/USDC/HUSD and cryptocurrencies include FIL/DOGE/SUSHI/DOT are available for the campaign; crypto BTC/ETH/FIL are qualified as collaterals. (Reference only, more details about the cryptocurrencies available in this event, please contact customer service)

Global online applications are available. After registering and completing account opening (KYC & AML approved), clients will receive a "7-day interest-free privilege". For more details, please refer to the official website.

