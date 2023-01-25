Huntington's Disease Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a Tremendous CAGR of 18.4% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Predicts DelveInsight

25 Jan, 2023, 15:30 GMT
The growth of the Huntington's disease market is expected to be mainly driven by less competitive scenarios, entry of innovative emerging therapies, rising prevalence, and geriatric population, increasing initiatives for R&D, and the advent of genetic testing
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Huntington's Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Huntington's disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].
Key Takeaways from the Huntington's Disease Market Report
- As per DelveInsight analysis, the Huntington's disease market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 199 million in 2021.
- According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total Huntington's disease prevalent population in the 7MM was approximately 80K in 2021.
- Globally, leading Huntington's disease companies such as Prilenia Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, SOM Biotech, Annexon Biosciences, Vaccinex, Sage Therapeutics, UniQure Biopharma, Wave life sciences, Takeda, Medesis Pharm, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, PTC Therapeutics, Novartis, Neurimmune Therapeutics, SOLA Biosciences, Roche, AOP Orphan, Azevan Pharmaceuticals, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Voyager Therapeutics, Passage Bio, Locana Bio, Ceptur Therapeutics, Enzerna Biosciences, AFFiRiS AG, Arvinas, Atalanta Therapeutics, Anima Biotech, and others are developing novel Huntington's Disease drugs that can be available in the Huntington's disease market in the coming years.
- The promising Huntington's disease therapies in the pipeline include ACR-16 (pridopidine), INGREZZA (valbenazine/NBI-98854), ANX005, SOM3355 (bevantolol), VX15/2503 (pepinemab), SAGE-718, AMT-130 (rAAV5-miHTT), WVE-003 (mHTT SNP3), NP03 (nanolithium)/NanosiRNA, and others.
- In October 2021, SOM Biotech announced that the US FDA had granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for SOM3355 for the treatment of chorea movements in HD.
- In October 2021, Annexon was granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of Huntington's disease by the US FDA.
- In September 2021, Sage Therapeutics announced that the US FDA had granted Fast Track Designation to SAGE-718 for development as a potential treatment for HD.
- In August 2016, the US FDA granted Fast-track Designation and Orphan drug designation to pepinemab for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
Huntington's Disease Overview
Huntington's disease is a rare, inherited condition that results in the progressive breakdown (degeneration) of brain nerve cells. It is an autosomal dominant disorder caused by a single defective gene on chromosome 4. Involuntary jerking or writhing movements (chorea), muscle problems such as rigidity or muscle contracture (dystonia), slow or abnormal eye movements, impaired balance, difficulty speaking or swallowing, difficulty organizing, prioritizing or focusing on tasks, and fatigue and loss of energy are all common Huntington's disease symptoms. A general physical examination, medical history, and comprehensive neurological and psychiatric examinations are used for Huntington's disease diagnosis.
Huntington's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation
DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 80K prevalent cases of Huntington's disease in the 7MM in 2021.
In the 7MM, the most prevalent cases of Huntington's disease were found in the US, followed by Germany.
The Huntington's disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
- Total prevalent cases
- Total diagnosed prevalent cases
- Total chorea-associated cases
- Total age group-specific cases
- Total clinical stage-specific cases
- Total treated cases
Huntington's Disease Treatment Market
Currently available Huntington's disease treatments include a variety of drug classes that can help patients manage their symptoms, such as movement, cognitive, and psychiatric issues. Medication can help with issues such as low mood (depression), anxiety, irritability (short temper), and jerky movements. Many of these drugs are being used off-label, with limited access to complete safety and efficacy data. A multidisciplinary approach that includes a neurologist, psychiatrist, genetic counseling, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and other specialized fields can help develop a plan and address a patient's unique needs. There are two types of Huntington's disease treatment: pharmacological and non-pharmacological. The first involves drug classes such as antidepressants, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, and others.
The most common treatments for anxiety and depression are Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which increase the amount of a chemical in the brain called serotonin. Citalopram (Celexa), escitalopram (Lexapro), fluoxetine (Prozac, Sarafem), and sertraline (Zoloft) are a few examples of antidepressants. These medications may also help with the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder. Nausea, diarrhea, drowsiness, and low blood pressure are all possible side effects.
Antipsychotic drugs are used to treat outbursts, agitation, and hallucinations; your doctor may recommend quetiapine (Seroquel), haloperidol (Haldol), thorazine (chlorpromazine), risperidone (Risperdal), and olanzapine (Zyprexa). Because they suppress chorea, some of these drugs are frequently used off-label for Huntington's disease treatment.
Huntington's Disease Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies
- ACR-16 (pridopidine): Prilenia Therapeutics
- Ingrezza (valbenazine/NBI-98854): Neurocrine Biosciences
- ANX005: Annexon Biosciences
- SOM3355 (bevantolol): SOM Biotech
- VX15/2503 (pepinemab): Vaccinex
- SAGE-718: Sage Therapeutics
- AMT-130 (rAAV5-miHTT): UniQure Biopharma
- WVE-003 (mHTT SNP3): Wave life sciences/Takeda
- NP03 (nanolithium)/NanosiRNA: Medesis Pharma
Huntington's Disease Market Dynamics
The dynamics of Huntington's disease is expected to change in the coming years. As Huntington's disease is a rare condition, companies developing Huntington's disease treatment options for it can benefit from several advantages, including premium pricing, Orphan Designation, which provides seven years of market exclusivity in the United States, clinical trial subsidies, reduced regulatory fees, and other perks.
Moreover, as adult-onset Huntington's disease is more common than juvenile Huntington's disease, more elderly patients will be diagnosed with HD knowledge as the geriatric population grows. Furthermore, less competitive scenarios, entry of innovative emerging therapies, increasing initiatives for R&D, and the advent of genetic testing are likely to propel the Huntington's disease market growth.
However, several factors are impeding the growth of the Huntington's disease market. The lack of approved therapy is a constraint not only for patients but also for pharmaceutical behemoths. Companies are undoubtedly doing their part by developing much-needed therapies; however, the high failure rate of emerging therapies in the Huntington's disease market is the major impediment. So far, several candidates have failed, not just one or two. Both the developer and the Huntington community were optimistic about a few candidates, which turned out to be false. The failure of late-stage candidate tominersen dealt the biggest blow.
Wave Life Sciences recently announced that their two antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) did not successfully reduce mutant huntingtin levels in Phase I/II studies in Huntington's disease patients, so the company decided to discontinue those products. Tominersen, a Roche/Ionis antisense asset, suffered the same fate. The failure of Roche and Ionis' late-stage candidate, tominersen had already raised questions about Wave's strategy. The development and approval of a novel therapy to treat Huntington's disease is a major unmet need, and only a few companies are currently working toward that goal in the Huntington's disease market.
|
Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2019–2032
|
Coverage
|
7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].
|
Base Year
|
2019
|
Huntington's Disease Market CAGR
|
18.4 %
|
Huntington's Disease Market Size in 2021
|
USD 199 Million
|
Key Huntington's Disease Companies
|
Prilenia Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, SOM Biotech, Annexon Biosciences, Vaccinex, Sage Therapeutics, UniQure Biopharma, Wave life sciences, Takeda, Medesis Pharm, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, PTC Therapeutics, Novartis, Neurimmune Therapeutics, SOLA Biosciences, Roche, AOP Orphan, Azevan Pharmaceuticals, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Voyager Therapeutics, Passage Bio, Locana Bio, Ceptur Therapeutics, Enzerna Biosciences, AFFiRiS AG, Arvinas, Atalanta Therapeutics, Anima Biotech, and others
|
Key Pipeline Huntington's Disease Therapies
|
ACR-16 (pridopidine), INGREZZA (valbenazine/NBI-98854), ANX005, SOM3355 (bevantolol), VX15/2503 (pepinemab), SAGE-718, AMT-130 (rAAV5-miHTT), WVE-003 (mHTT SNP3), NP03 (nanolithium)/NanosiRNA, and others
Scope of the Huntington's Disease Market Report
- Therapeutic Assessment: Huntington's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies
- Huntington's Disease Market Dynamics: Huntington's Disease market drivers and barriers
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Huntington's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
|
1.
|
Huntington's Disease Market Key Insights
|
2.
|
Huntington's Disease Market Report Introduction
|
3.
|
Huntington's Disease Market Overview at a Glance
|
4.
|
Huntington's Disease Market Executive Summary
|
5.
|
Disease Background and Overview
|
6.
|
Huntington's Disease Treatment and Management
|
7.
|
Huntington's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
8.
|
Patient Journey
|
9.
|
Huntington's Disease Marketed Drugs
|
10.
|
Huntington's Disease Emerging Drugs
|
11.
|
Seven Major Huntington's Disease Market Analysis
|
12.
|
Huntington's Disease Market Outlook
|
13.
|
Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies
|
14.
|
KOL Views
|
15.
|
Huntington's Disease Market Drivers
|
16.
|
Huntington's Disease Market Barriers
|
17.
|
Unmet Needs
|
18.
|
SWOT Analysis
|
19.
|
Appendix
|
20.
|
DelveInsight Capabilities
|
21.
|
Disclaimer
|
22.
|
About DelveInsight
Wilson Disease Treatment Outlook
Bipolar Depression Therapeutics Pipeline
Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services
Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services
