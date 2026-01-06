HunterLab Unveils Agera® L2, a Reference‑Grade Spectrophotometer Designed for Visual Agreement and Tight Tolerances

Achieve reference-grade color accuracy with Agera L2. Built for tight tolerances and long-term reliability, Agera L2 combines certified Grade 'A' CIE D65 source illumination, superior low-reflectance performance, the industry's largest measurement area, and built-in PC power and storage. Agera L2 delivers confident, visually aligned measurements, whether or not a controlled D65 viewing environment is available.

Agera L2 is the ideal color measurement solution for plastics, plastic recycling, packaging, retroreflective and safety materials, textiles, coatings, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, paper and related materials, and anything with 20% reflectance or less.

Click here to see the product video to learn more: Watch Agera L2 in action!

"For decades, HunterLab has defined what accurate color measurement means. With Agera L2, we're raising that bar again—setting a new standard for color accuracy by aligning instrument data with human vision, even in the most demanding applications," said Bob Weaver, President of HunterLab. "Agera L2 delivers reference‑grade performance that quality teams can trust—across labs, production lines, and global locations."

What Sets Agera L2 Apart?

Key Features and Benefits

Purpose-Built Strength for Critical Industries

Reference-grade 0°/45° circumferential instrument for accurate color measurement where tight tolerances and visual agreement are essential.

Simplified Operator Experience

Essentials L2 software offers a clear, touch-optimized interface—supporting fast decisions with minimal training.

PC Power Built-In

Fully self-contained workstation with onboard processing and storage for more than 4 million measurements.

True D65 Daylight Illumination

Certified Grade 'A' CIE D65 source provides consistent visual accuracy across labs, lines, and locations.

Enhanced Performance for Dark Samples

6x improvement in accuracy and visual correlation on samples below 20% reflectance.

Precision for Fluorescent Materials

True D65 illumination with controlled UV calibration ensures reliable measurement of retroreflective and optically brightened materials.

Extra-Large Area of View

Largest single measurement area—4x to 16x larger than typical instruments—for textured, patterned, and directional materials.

Built-In Sample View Camera + Screen Recording

Confirms sample alignment, captures images, and records data for traceability and training.

Simultaneous Color and 60° Gloss Measurement

Reports both values in one reading to streamline workflows.

Built for Data Integrity and Compliance

Role-based user management, audit logging, and 21 CFR Part 11 compliance.

Rugged Design for Real-World Reliability

Sealed optical engine protects against dust, lint, powders, and spills.

Sealed optical engine protects against dust, lint, powders, and spills. Advanced Data Export and Communication

Ethernet, USB, and HDMI connectivity, easily integrate with LIMS and SPC systems.

The Agera L2 reinforces HunterLab's leadership in color measurement by giving quality control teams a powerful tool to capture, quantify, and interpret color data with greater precision; helping them maintain consistency, meet standards, reduce waste, and improve production.

To request a demo or learn more, visit www.hunterlab.com or contact sales@hunterlab.com.

