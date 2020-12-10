Hungary Grants Lleida.net its Patent Number 195

MADRID, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hungarian Intellectual Property Office (HIPO) has granted listed Spanish company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) a new patent, this time for its Method for registering and certifying the reception of Electronic Mail.

The patent, which is valid for 20 years, is the third that the Budapest authorities have granted to the company, the European leader in the digital signature industry.

Including this one, the company holds 195 patents, received for its methods of notification and electronic contracting.

"For us, the defense of our intellectual property aims to ensure the continuity of the company and strengthen the profitability we give to our investors. This new patent in Hungary is another important step forward as an industry leader in Europe," explained Sisco Sapena, the company's CEO.

So far, the company has earned credit for its Intellectual Property designs from the authorities of more than fifty countries on five continents, including the United States, the European Union, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Australia, Japan, China, Mexico and South Africa, among others.

Likewise, more than 75 nations recognize as valid before public administrations and courts of justice the electronic communication methods of the Spanish company, founded in 1995.

This same week, the firm announced the awarding of two new patents for its Method for Registration and Certification of Electronic Mail granted by the governments of Slovenia and Malta.

During this year, the company's shares have risen by more than 900 per cent, making it one of the companies whose value has grown the most in Europe.

Established by Sisco Sapena in 1995, Lleida.net is the leading European company in the eSignature industry, with offices in 19 countries and an Intellectual Property portfolio of more than 185 patents worldwide.

Recently, an analysis of the company revealed that, according to its estimates, 85 percent of all contracts will be made online once the health measures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are relaxed.

During 2020, it became the company with the highest stock market growth in Europe and a major stock market success.

As of today, it is the only corporation listed at the same time in BME Growth (Madrid), Euronext Growth (Paris) and OTCQX.

Its shares have risen by as much as 940 per cent this year.

