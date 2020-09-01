Humoral immune response to SARS-CoV2 in Iceland

To that end the scientists measured antibodies in the sera of 30,576 persons in Iceland (8.4% of the nation) using six assays (two of them pan-Ig) and determined that the best measure of seropositivity was a positive result with both pan-Ig assays. They tested 2.102 samples from 1,237 qPCR-positive persons obtained up to 4 months from diagnosis. They also measured antibodies in 4,222 samples from exposed, quarantined persons and 19000 persons not known to have been exposed.

Of quarantined persons, 2.3% were seropositive and of those with unknown exposure, 0.3% were positive.

The scientists estimate that 0.9% of Icelanders were infected by SARS-CoV-2 and 44% of people infected with SARS-CoV2 in Iceland were not diagnosed with qPCR. The infection fatality rate is 0.3%. Of the 1,797 persons who recovered from SARS-CoV-2 in Iceland, 1,107 (91.1%) were seropositive.

"We are pleased to be able to put to rest the concern that the titer of the antiviral antibodies may decline within weeks of infection, says Kari Stefansson, CEO of deCODE genetics and senior author on the paper. Furthermore it is clear that 99,1% of Icelanders are still vulnerable to SARS-CoV2. We are now focused on studying cell mediated immunity in those who do not raise antibodies."

