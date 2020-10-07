Humio Named A 2020 Gartner Cool Vendor

Humio Recognized in the 2020 Gartner Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis Report Tweet this

"We consider Humio's inclusion in the Cool Vendor report by Gartner confirmation of our modern, innovative architecture and approach to log management and as a sign of our growing adoption with enterprise customers," said Geeta Schmidt, CEO of Humio. "As organizations move towards highly dynamic architectures, the requirements for monitoring and processing increasing amounts of data change dramatically. The amount of data collected by customers should never be limited. Humio changes the game by enabling customers to collect all of their data thanks to our lowest total cost of ownership, industry-leading unlimited plans, minimal maintenance and training costs, and remarkably low compute and storage requirements."

The importance of collecting and querying all log data has proven more imperative than ever with increasing threats and attacks such as the recently announced Zerologon. The bug, which has been around since at least Windows Server 2008, allows an attacker to take control of any part of an enterprise Windows infrastructure or the entire network--in a matter of seconds. With the Humio query, customers can easily query all of their Windows logs to determine, also in a matter of seconds, whether they've ever been impacted by the Zerologon vulnerability. Humio's in-memory state machines enable sub-second search results for thousands of concurrent live queries allowing analysts, developers, and security personnel to interact with their data as it arrives in real time.

Humio's customers are large enterprises and organizations across varying industries including financial services, education, healthcare, communications, and cloud-based service providers such as Aruba HPE, Bloomberg, Decisiv, Michigan State University, Netlify, SpareBank 1, and Vijilan. To further increase interoperability and performance, the company has expanded its ecosystem to include AWS, Corelight, Instana, Kloia, Netic, Pondurance, SOC Prime, Tines and many others.

*Gartner "Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis," Padraig Byrne, October 5 2020

