Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market worth $338 million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The humanized mouse and rat model industry is expected to witness significant growth in the near future. These models are essential tools in biomedical research and drug development, allowing scientists to better understand human diseases and evaluate the efficacy and safety of potential treatments. Humanized mouse and rat models are created by introducing human genes, cells, or tissues into the animal models, enabling the simulation of human physiological and pathological processes. With advancements in gene-editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9, the creation of more precise and sophisticated humanized models is becoming possible. This opens up new avenues for studying complex diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases, and facilitates the development of targeted therapies. The use of humanized models in preclinical studies can help accelerate the drug discovery process, reduce costs, and improve the success rates of clinical trials. As a result, the humanized mouse and rat model industry is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing biomedical research and personalized medicine in the near future.

Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $237 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $338 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as advances in genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics; completion of the human genome map; the development of targeted diagnostics and therapeutics; and the growing emphasis on health, wellness, and preventive measures are driving the demand for personalized medicine and, subsequently the demand for relevant humanized mouse and rat research models. Also, grants from government and private organizations for cancer research have also supported the development of humanized models in oncology. For instance, in 2020, the US NIH funded a large-scale project to find treatments for rare genetic diseases with a five-year grant of USD 10,625,000 to The Jackson Laboratory Center for Precision Genetics. In the same year, The Jackson Laboratory received a grant from the NIH for its Mouse Mutant Resource and Research Centers (MMRRC) program, established in 2009. The new grant provides a total of USD 6,119,082 over five years to the MMRRC. With such grants and funding from the government and private sectors, the demand for humanized mouse models is expected to increase.

Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $237 million Estimated Value by 2027 $338 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% Market Size Available for 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for humanized PDX models Key Market Drivers Increasing research activities using humanized models

The genetic humanized mouse model segment accounted for the largest share of the humanized mouse model segment in the humanized mouse and rat model market in 2021.

Based on type, the humanized mouse and rat model market has been segmented into humanized mouse models and humanized rat models. The humanized mouse models' segment is further divided into genetic humanized mouse models and cell-based humanized mouse models. In 2021, genetic humanized mouse segment accounted for the largest share of humanized mouse model market. Advances in genetic engineering technologies, such as gene targeting and gene editing, have led to the development of genetically engineered humanized mouse models that serve as an important tool for a variety of research applications. In addition to the widespread use of these mice in diverse research areas, the emerging CRISPR technology, increasing focus on personalized medicine with the continuous introduction of new models, and various licensing agreements are expected to drive market growth.

The immunology and infectious diseases segment accounted for the second largest share of the application segment in the humanized mouse and rat model market in 2021.

Based on application, the humanized mouse and rat model market is segmented into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, Hematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications. Immunology and Infectious diseases segment accounted for the second largest share of the humanized mouse and rat model market in 2021. Mouse models are used in immunology and inflammation studies as they help assess the physiological relevance of an experimental finding. The use of mouse models allows suitable alterations in the mouse genome at random or in specific regions, enabling a detailed study of immunological processes. They also assist in identifying the function of newly identified surface receptors in host defense as well as the developmental consequences of a disturbed signaling pathway or removing a transcription factor. Such mouse models are developed on a large scale in laboratories or institutes and are used for application in Immunology and Infectious diseases segment. Thus, making it the second largest segment in the market.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the humanized mouse and rat model market in 2021.

Based on the region, the humanized mouse and rat model market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Global pharmaceutical firms are increasingly moving to APAC to tap into its thriving market and lower their production costs by shifting manufacturing and laboratory testing to the region. The rapidly increasing demand for the outsourcing of quality control safety testing (including efficacy testing) in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore is expected to drive market growth in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing research activities using humanized models Rising demand for personalized medicine Continuous support and initiatives from government and private sectors for cancer research Growing R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors

Restraints:

High cost of custom humanized models Laws and regulations for ethical use of animal models in research

Opportunities:

Rising demand for humanized PDX models Emergence of CRISPR as a powerful tool in biomedical research Rising demand for humanized rat models

Challenges:

Alternatives for animal testing Limitations of humanized mouse models

Key Market Players:

Key players in the humanized mouse and rat model Market include Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), The Jackson Laboratory (JAX) (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Crown Bioscience (US), and Envigo (US).

Recent Developments:

In January 2022 , Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US) launched the huNOG-EXL EA (early access) humanized immune system (HIS) mouse.

, Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US) launched the huNOG-EXL EA (early access) humanized immune system (HIS) mouse. In October 2021 , The Jackson Laboratory (US) acquired RMS Business of Charles River Laboratories Japan, Inc. ( Japan ) which is Charles River Laboratories Japan's Research Models & Services (RMS) business as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

, The Jackson Laboratory (US) acquired RMS Business of Charles River Laboratories Japan, Inc. ( ) which is Charles River Laboratories Japan's Research Models & Services (RMS) business as a wholly-owned subsidiary. In September 2021 , Biocytogen (US) collaborated with Envigo (US) in order to support the research applications of the triple immunodeficient B-NDG mouse. Envigo is the exclusive provider of B-NDG mice in the US, Europe , and certain APAC regions.

, Biocytogen (US) collaborated with Envigo (US) in order to support the research applications of the triple immunodeficient B-NDG mouse. Envigo is the exclusive provider of B-NDG mice in the US, , and certain APAC regions. In March 2021 , Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US) acquired Cognate BioServices, Inc. (US) a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) offering comprehensive manufacturing solutions for cell therapies. The acquisition expanded Charles River's broad capabilities across the major CDMO platforms for cell and gene therapies.

Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Advantages:

Enhanced translatability: Humanized mouse and rat models closely mimic human physiology and disease conditions, allowing for more accurate translation of research findings to human patients. This increases the likelihood of successful translation from preclinical studies to clinical trials.

Study of human-specific diseases: Humanized models enable the study of human-specific diseases that cannot be effectively studied in traditional animal models. These models provide insights into the mechanisms of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases, leading to the development of targeted therapies.

Evaluation of drug efficacy and safety: Humanized models allow researchers to evaluate the efficacy and safety of potential drug candidates in a more relevant and predictive manner. This leads to more informed decision-making in drug development, reducing the likelihood of failures in later stages of clinical trials.

Personalized medicine advancements: Humanized models enable the exploration of personalized medicine approaches by allowing researchers to assess the response of specific patient populations to different therapies. This can aid in the development of tailored treatments and improve patient outcomes.

Reduction in animal usage: By using humanized models, researchers can minimize the reliance on traditional animal models, reducing the number of animals used in research studies while obtaining more clinically relevant data.

Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market - Report Highlights:

Refinements in the chapters of the humanized mouse and rat model market

The competitive landscape chapter has been updated with the market evaluation matrix. It includes market share analysis, revenue share analysis, competitive leadership mapping, and competitive situations, trends, and SME quadrants.



In the MO chapter, the value chain analysis, patent analysis, ecosystem analysis, regulatory analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis have been added.

Updated financial information/service portfolio of players

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information in the context of the humanized mouse and rat model market until 2021 for each listed company in the graphical representation in a single diagram (instead of multiple tables).



This will easily help analyze the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment, and investment in research & development activities.

Updated market developments of profiled players

Recent developments are important to understand the market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the humanized mouse and rat model market space.



The current edition of this report provides updated developments of profiled players from January 2019 to September 2022 , indicating the continuation from the previous version.

