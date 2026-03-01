Human Mobile Devices sets out its ambitions for 2026

Purposeful technology built for real life

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Human Mobile Devices, (HMD) we believe technology should be human first. Purposeful by design. Accessible by default. Built for the realities of everyday life. For nearly a decade, HMD has focused on delivering quality, security and purposeful innovation at scale, combining thoughtful experiences with disciplined engineering to create reliable devices that remain among the most affordable in the market.

Feature phones reimagined for the next billions

HMD's approach to innovation has always centred on solving real-world challenges through practical design and meaningful technology. From repairable smartphones to safer family experiences and durable feature phones, the company has consistently rethought how mobile technology can better serve people. A recent example is the HMD Touch 4G, one of the first hybrid phones, combining the simplicity of a feature phone with the flexibility of smartphone experiences, demonstrating HMD's ability to pioneer entirely new device categories.

In 2026, HMD will continue to redefine what a feature phone can do. Building on its leadership in affordable mobile technology, HMD is introducing a new generation of smart feature phone experiences that bring essential digital services to more people than ever before. This includes video calling and messaging, AI powered assistance and a first in built-in digital payments, designed to unlock access, connection and opportunity for people everywhere, including the next billions of users.

These innovations are designed to bridge digital and financial divides while making feature phones more capable, inclusive and relevant for a wide range of users globally. From first time internet access to secure ways to stay connected with family and manage money, HMD is turning everyday devices into platforms for participation and progress. More details on these innovations can be found here.

"Our ambition is simple," said Jean-François Baril, Chairman and CEO of Human Mobile Devices. "We want to build technology that genuinely improves everyday life. In 2026, that means bringing smarter services, safer access and meaningful innovation to people who have traditionally been overlooked, backed by a business that has delivered ten consecutive quarters of profitability in a challenging global market.'

Strong financial performance in a challenging market

In 2025, Human Mobile Devices delivered its tenth consecutive quarter of profitability, marking three full years of positive and continuous operating profit despite continued pressure across the global mobile market. [¹] This sustained performance reflects the success of HMD's focused transformation, disciplined cost management, and growing demand for purposeful, affordable technology across its portfolio.

Powering access through Softlock and affordable smartphones

Alongside its feature phone innovation, HMD continues to scale Softlock, its in-house device-based locking and financing platform designed to bridge the digital divide. Softlock enables secure, responsible micro-financing for smartphones. It allows partners to offer flexible payment plans to people who would otherwise be excluded from smartphone ownership, enabling access to close to four million users to date. As one of the leading solutions in the market locking solutions in the market, Softlock will scale further in 2026, with HMD planning to expand its micro-financing platform across additional regions worldwide to unlock access to essential digital services at scale.

Expanding smart devices

HMD continues to invest in a growing portfolio of smart devices designed for specific, real-world needs. Alongside its consumer portfolio, HMD is expanding its newly established Secure division, focused on mission-critical and enterprise-grade devices built around security, reliability and European innovation. The recently launched HMD Terra M marks the first step in this roadmap, with the upcoming HMD Ivalo further strengthening HMD's secure device offering for professional and specialised use cases.

Additional smart devices and solutions are already in development, with more announcements planned throughout the year.

"Across both feature phones and smartphones, our focus is on turning everyday devices into platforms for access and participation," said KC Chang, Head of Product at HMD. "From reimagining what feature phones can do with smarter services, to scaling Softlock as a secure and proven micro-financing platform, we are designing technology that expands digital access responsibly and at scale, grounded in real-world needs."

Accessories designed to fit modern life

HMD is also expanding its growing accessories portfolio, bringing purposeful design and everyday utility to a wider audience. Following a successful early launch across the Middle East and North Africa, HMD's new accessories range, 'HMD Dub' including audio and wearable products like the 'HMD Watch', will begin expanding across Europe and additional global markets from Mobile World Congress.

Designed to complement HMD devices and fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles, the range focuses on simplicity, comfort and value, delivering essential features without unnecessary complexity.

"As our device portfolio evolves, our accessories play an increasingly important role in delivering a complete and accessible lifestyle ecosystem," said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, VP-Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. "Our accessories portfolio reflects the same philosophy as our phones — purposeful design, ease of use and everyday value — and we are excited to expand this range into more global markets throughout 2026."

Availability

More details on product availability, partnerships and market expansion will be shared throughout 2026.

¹ Based on unaudited results by HMD Global Oy

