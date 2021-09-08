Human Identification Market to Reach $3.22 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 9.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Advancement in technology in human identification system and declined cost of DNA analysis drive the growth of the global human identification market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Human Identification Market by Product (Instruments, Assay Kits & Reagents, and Software), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis, and Others), Application (Forensic Applications, Paternity Identification, and Others), and End User (Forensic Laboratories and Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030." According to the report, the global Human identification industry generated $1.34 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $3.22 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Advancement in technology in human identification system and declined cost of DNA analysis, favorable government initiatives and increase in funds for forensic program, and rise in demand for NGS drive the growth of the global human identification market. However, high cost of genomic instrument and dearth of skilled professionals hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in development of advanced analytical system by major key players in the industry present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario-

The COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted the global human identification market, as the outbreak has stressed the global healthcare systems.

A huge number of clinics, hospitals, and institutions across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for the patient diagnosed with COVID-19, which led to suspended human identification activities.

The assay kits and reagents segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on product, the assay kits and reagent segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global human identification market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to advancement in R&D activities in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, rise in demand for reagents, and surge in adoption of point-of-care testing and demand for DNA sequencing. However, the instruments segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2030. This is attributed due to rise in funds by government and private organization for development of instruments in industry and rise in number of research laboratories.

The forensic laboratories segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period

Based on end user, the forensic laboratories segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global human identification market, and will maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in number of crime cases, high testing volumes, and stringent government regulation.

North America to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global human identification market, and will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is owing to development of technology in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, presence of key players, increase in funds from government and private organization, and advancements in technology for forensic science. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in number of crime cases, surge in awareness about forensic technology, growth in demand for DNA analysis, and increase in number of research centers.

Leading market players

Hamilton Company

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

SecuriGene Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Verogen, Inc

AutoGen, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Carolina Biological Supply Company

GENETEK BIOPHARMA GmbH

