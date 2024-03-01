HUMAN CAPABILITY INITIATIVE CONCLUDES IN RIYADH, MARKING THE BIGGEST-EVER GLOBAL CONFERENCE IN UNITING THE WORLD TO ADVANCE HUMAN CAPABILITY

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Capability Initiative (HCI) concluded today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, bringing in a new era in global collaboration for human capability development. HCI was held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Human Capability Development Program (HCDP) Committee.

This groundbreaking forum gathering over 10,000 registered participants from more than 100 countries has set a precedent for international efforts in harnessing human potential, culminating in over 50 strategic partnerships and launches. These collaborations, spanning diverse sectors from education to artificial intelligence, mark significant strides toward global human capability enhancement.

Notable announcements include the Saudi Ministry of Education's educational visa program set to make Saudi Arabia a global learning hub for over 132,000 international students, researchers, and professors, aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 aspirations to attract and retain worldwide talent.

The Saudi Ministry of Education will also contribute to revolutionizing education in lower-income countries by officially joining the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) with a substantial $38 million contribution to equip young generations with the necessary skills for jobs of the future.

As the Kingdom prioritizes the future readiness of Saudi students across all disciplines, the Saudi Ministry of Education has unveiled plans to elevate its Curriculum Development Center into a national autonomous entity under the direct supervision of the Minister of Education. This revamped Center will focus on strategic curriculum planning and development aligned with international best practices and emerging global trends, preparing future generations for success in an ever-evolving world.

Further adding to the successes HCI has brought, groundbreaking education partnerships were struck between Saudi Arabia and some of the world's biggest sector leaders including Porsche, Hyundai, LinkedIn, and IE University, leveraging the power of international collaboration to accelerate human capability development at home and abroad.

These initiatives, alongside others announced during the event, underscore HCI's role as an enabling platform for impactful collaboration and a necessary catalyst for future-ready human capability development across the globe.

The conference featured a robust agenda, with over 100 insightful sessions led by global and local luminaries in government, industry, and academia including thoughtful future-facing discussions featuring Ministers of Education from around the world. Discussions spanned crucial topics such as the sustainability skill gap, job automation by AI, and the future of education and workforce adaptability, emphasizing the central role of human potential in addressing contemporary global challenges.

The CEO of HCDP, Engineer Anas AlMudaifer, commented: "HCI has inspired collaboration among the brightest minds in the world to future-proof people. Thought provoking ideas shared at HCI have and the thought-provoking ideas shared, and impact-driven partnerships forged today have reaffirmed that commitment. Unlocking the full potential of humanity requires global collaboration, and Saudi Arabia, as a global convenor, is sparking dynamic dialogue through HCI. The huge success of HCI has energized the world of human capability development, serving as an inspirational platform for more knowledge and collaborations to come, and more importantly, demonstrated that together, we can truly unlock the full potential of our societies."

Saudi Arabia is undergoing a profound transformation under Vision 2030 that aims to create opportunities for citizens, open the Kingdom to the world and diversify its economy. At the heart of Vision 2030 lies the people, who embody the ambition of Saudi transformation. This belief in people is the aspiration behind the hosting of Human Capability Initiative, sparking actions among changemakers in governments, private sector and non-profit organizations globally to invest in the most valuable resource of our society – the people.

