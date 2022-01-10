Human Augmentation Market worth $341.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Human Augmentation Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product Type (Wearable Devices, Virtual Reality Devices, Augmented Reality Devices, Exoskeletons, Intelligent Virtual Assistants), Functionality, Application, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Human Augmentation Market is expected to reach USD 341.2 billion by 2026 from USD 131.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.0% during the 2021-2026 period.

The rapid growth of the global human augmentation market is attributed to some of the driving factors such as growing demand for wearable human augmentation devices in the healthcare sector, the recent advent of AI-powered wearable devices and rapid technological advancements such as availability of fast processing chipsets, miniaturization of sensors, use of brain-computer interfaces and evolution of nanotechnology.

Wearable devices to account for the largest share of the human augmentation market during the forecast period

Wearable devices are projected to account for the largest share of the human augmentation market during the forecast period. The growing use of wearable devices to monitor health and fitness parameters is a major factor contributing to the market growth. The availability of miniaturized multifunctional ICs and advanced sensor technologies has facilitated the development of cost-effective wearable devices for various consumers applications. Different types of compact sensors can be integrated into wearable devices such as garments, hats, wristbands, socks, shoes, glasses, and wristwatches for continuous health monitoring.

Non-body-worn human augmentation products to register the highest growth during the period from 2021 to 2026

Non-body-worn human augmentation products such as intelligent virtual assistants, VR projectors and display walls, and AR and VR software are expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for immersive content for AR and VR devices for gaming and entertainment applications is expected to drive the market growth for AR and VR software, thereby driving the market growth for non-body-worn products.

Asia Pacific to register the highest growth in the human augmentation market during the forecast period

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a higher growth compared to the other regions. The presence of technologically advanced manufacturing industries in countries such as Japan and China presents significant growth opportunities for human augmentation technologies. A massive mobile user base and a huge population in this region are the major factors driving the market growth in Asia Pacific. The surging demand for smart devices, increasing disposable income, along with easy availability of inexpensive labor, are the key driving factors for the accelerated growth of the human augmentation market in many developing countries in this region, such as India.

The report profiles key players such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Google LLC (US), Ekso Bionics (US), Vuzix Corporation (US), Garmin Ltd. (US), Fossil Group, Inc. (US), B-Temia Inc. (Canada), Casio (Japan), Magic Leap (US), ReWalk Robotics (US), and CYBERDYNE INC. (Japan).

