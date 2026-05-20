HUMAIN and McKinsey Announce Collaboration to Accelerate AI Transformations Across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence solutions, announced today a strategic collaboration with one of its partners McKinsey & Company as part of its broader ecosystem strategy to accelerate enterprise AI adoption across Saudi Arabia. The collaboration aims to help organizations across the Kingdom translate early AI experimentation into measurable improvements in performance, cost efficiency, and revenue generation.

McKinsey & Company to collaborate with Humain to accelerate enterprise AI adoption across Saudi Arabia

HUMAIN will combine its full-stack AI capabilities and localized infrastructure with McKinsey's transformation expertise and QuantumBlack, AI by McKinsey's engineering capabilities to help organizations translate AI ambition into sustained, enterprise-wide impact.

McKinsey's State of AI in 2025 research found that while AI tools are commonplace, most organizations have not yet embedded them deeply enough into their workflows and processes to realize material enterprise-level benefits. Addressing this is a critical business challenge and priority for organizations globally.

This collaboration will support companies in driving AI adoption, developing the skills and capabilities required to scale usage, and maintaining a focus on constant innovation to enable long-term success.

The collaboration will focus on:

End-to-end AI transformations that deliver measurable business outcomes: from strategy and use-case design to build and scaled deployment across the enterprise

Tailored, agentic AI solutions for business domain transformation: combining advanced models, data, engineering and the HUMAIN AI portfolio to create bespoke applications that reshape core processes and unlock new sources of value

Driving effectiveness and productivity through agentic workflows and platforms in support functions: enhancing decision-making, automating complex tasks, and improving operational efficiency across areas such as finance, HR, procurement, and customer operations

Responsible and secure AI adoption: embedding robust data governance, security, and local data principles to ensure compliant, scalable, and trusted deployment aligned with regional market needs

"AI's next chapter is about scaling what works. Together with McKinsey, we are helping organizations move from experimentation to enterprise-wide transformation, embedding AI into core operations. By activating our full AI stack across data centers, compute, models, and applications, we are driving measurable results and unlocking sustained economic value across sectors."

TAREQ AMIN

CEO, HUMAIN

"Capturing meaningful value from AI requires world-class technology. But it also demands rethinking how work gets done, building new capabilities, and embedding AI into core processes. This collaboration aims to help organizations in Saudi Arabia make that shift."

TOM ISHERWOOD

SENIOR PARTNER, CO-LEADER OF TECH AND AI, MCKINSEY & COMPANY

The HUMAIN-McKinsey collaboration provides a scalable path from experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption, enabling organizations to embed AI at the core of their operations, accelerate value realization, and deliver sustained, measurable impact.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world's most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human–AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. HUMAIN undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

For further details about HUMAIN, please visit humain.com.

About McKinsey & Company

McKinsey is a global management consulting firm committed to helping organizations accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth. We work with clients across the private, public, and social sectors to solve complex problems and create positive change for all their stakeholders. We combine bold strategies and transformative technologies to help organizations innovate more sustainably, achieve lasting gains in performance, and build workforces that will thrive for this generation and the next.

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