HUMAIN and Luma Join Forces to Power the Next Generation of Gaming and INTERACTIVE Entertainment

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMAIN the new full-stack AI company, owned by PIF, and built to redefine what's possible, has announced a landmark partnership with Luma, a global leader in multimodal generative AI innovation, known for its breakthrough video models, real-time 3D neural rendering, and cinematic AI.

Together, the two companies aim to reshape the future of entertainment, across gaming, cinema, advertising, and immersive storytelling, ushering in a future where content isn't just made, it's felt, lived, and personalized at scale.

From video games that feel alive and expansive, films that adapt in real time, and advertising that speaks your language and reflects your culture, HUMAIN and Luma are reimagining how stories will be made, played, and lived.

At the core of the collaboration is a powerful fusion of technologies: Luma's cutting-edge multimodal model Ray 2, and its consumer platform Dream Machine, running on HUMAIN's advanced AI infrastructure. This integration will deliver lightning-fast inference and hyperreal content generation at global scale.

Beyond infrastructure, the companies will co-develop next-generation models and fine-tuning capabilities, making high-fidelity, personalized content creation accessible to both businesses and consumers. Empowering creators from Hollywood studios and AAA game developers to indie filmmakers and advertisers, to build emotionally rich, culturally relevant, and industry-specific experiences.

From photorealistic textures and dynamic lighting to intelligent characters and evolving environments, the future of AI-generated entertainment is poised to be cinematic, immersive, and deeply contextual.

Whether it's a filmmaker in Riyadh, a game studio in Tokyo, an ad agency in São Paulo, or a teenager creating from their bedroom, anyone will soon be able to produce stunning visual content that also resonates with their culture, industry, or even team identity, with unprecedented quality and speed.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for HUMAIN as it advances its mission to build and operate the full AI value chain, and for Luma, as it accelerates its goal to democratize Hollywood-grade generative AI tools for creators everywhere.

"We welcome this strategic partnership with Luma as another milestone in scaling frontier AI technologies from Saudi Arabia to the world. By combining HUMAIN's infrastructure with Luma's advanced generative models, this partnership positions the Kingdom at the forefront of visual intelligence, unlocking new opportunities for innovation, enterprise, and digital engagement across the region and the world," said His Excellency Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

Tareq Amin, CEO at HUMAIN, commented: "We're excited to partner with Luma to bring the power of cutting-edge, AI-enabled video generation to more creators, developers, and businesses around the world. By providing the critical infrastructure for Luma's breakthrough technology to scale, with the speeds users need, we're helping shape a future where immersive, intelligent experiences are not just possible but are seamlessly integrated into how we live and work."

Amit Jain. CEO and Co-Founder of Luma, commented: "This partnership marks an important step forward in our mission to build multimodal general intelligence that can meaningfully effect change in the physical world. For consumers, it means richer, more relevant, more immersive gaming and entertainment experiences. For enterprises, this will unlock new ways to engage customers, design products, and streamline workflows with unprecedented speed and realism. By combining our frontier generative models with HUMAIN's reach and infrastructure, we're accelerating the future of multimodal AI at scale, and with impact."

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas - next-generation data centers, hyper-performance infrastructure & cloud platforms, advanced AI Models, including one of the world's most advanced Arabic multimodal LLMs, and transformative AI Solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution. HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organisations, unlocking exponential value across all industries, driving transformation and strengthening capabilities through human-AI synergies. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission to drive IP leadership and talent supremacy world-wide, HUMAIN is engineered for global competitiveness and national distinction.

About Luma

Luma is building multimodal general intelligence that understands and operates in the physical world. Its flagship platform, Dream Machine, enables anyone to generate photorealistic video and images from simple prompts, and now powers content creation for over 30 million users. In 2025, Luma released Ray2, a frontier video generative model capable of creating realistic visuals with stunning detail and natural motion. Luma's models are used by leading platforms including Adobe, AWS, leading studios, and are available via subscription or API. The company has raised over $150 million from top investors including Andreessen Horowitz, AWS, Amplify Partners, and Matrix Partners.

