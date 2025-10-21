HULO raises €2.3M seed round to combat global water loss with AI-powered leak detection

BERN, Switzerland, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HULO, a Dutch WaterTech startup using AI to detect leaks in water infrastructure worldwide, has raised a €2.3 million seed round to accelerate its global expansion. The round was led by VP Capital and LUMO Labs with participation of Vanagon, Rabobank, the FOM and the Netherlands Enabling Water Technology fund (NEW).

Frank van der Hulst, CTO & Robbert Lodewijks, CEO. Founding team of HULO.ai

HULO's SaaS-based platform uses pressure and flow data from existing utility systems to detect, localize, and prioritize leaks and anomalies. It combines AI and physics-based models to understand the dynamic behaviour of each unique network. The platform integrates seamlessly into existing utility operations, without the need for new hardware or district metered areas (DMAs).

"Water scarcity is emerging as one of the world's most pressing environmental constraints, with around 30% of treated water lost globally, often through ageing water network infrastructure," said Erica van Eeghen, Senior Manager Ventures, VP Capital. She continued, "HULO's ability to detect leaks early, using advanced AI rather than expensive sensors, is exactly the kind of lean, scalable innovation that fits our investment lens. This is a domain where measurable environmental impact and efficiency go hand in hand. We're glad to join forces with such thoughtful co-investors and a technically sharp founding team."

HULO is active in the Netherlands, the EU, and the UK, and has taken first steps into Latin America. The new funding will be used to accelerate deployment in focus markets and expand HULO's capabilities in AI, network analytics, cybersecurity, and customer success to further increase their global impact.

Dagmar van Ravenswaay Claasen, Senior Partner LUMO Labs highlighted, "Based on the measurable environmental impact they are already making: the company is on track to help save the equivalent of over 4 million Olympic-size swimming pools every year by 2030."

HULO's hardware- and network-agnostic approach leverages the data utilities already collect, eliminating the need for costly hardware or network segmentation. This results in fast, scalable, and cost-effective leak detection across a wide range of environments.

"The future of water infrastructure requires that digital innovation integrates with the operational reality of today's networks," said Robbert Lodewijks, co-founder of HULO. "We're building solutions that are both powerful and practical — enabling water utilities to take action without overhauling their systems."

Traditional methods rely on physical inspections, assumptions, or broad hydraulic modelling. HULO's approach is driven directly by operational data. By continuously learning from real-time flow and pressure signals, the platform surfaces actionable insights where and when they matter most. It's a fundamental shift: from reactive leak hunting to proactive, data-informed water management.

The Netherlands are renowned for their expertise and commitment to water management, but HULO's international expansion and the participation of German venture capital fund Vanagon in their latest investment round, underlines the need for innovative water management is ubiquitous.

Water systems are critical infrastructure — and a resilient Europe depends on transparency and fast reaction to prevent malfunctions or even attacks. With 30% of drinking water in the EU lost due to leakages, the need for AI-powered monitoring is urgent. At Vanagon, we invest in AI-native DeepTech teams tackling exactly these challenges, and HULO is a great example: a team using cutting-edge digital tools to solve one of Europe's most pressing infrastructure problems. - Axel Roitzsch, Co-Founder & General Partner Vanagon.

NEW-ttt and FOM have a focus on accelerating innovation in water technology and we are proud to be part of the success of HULO, a great example of Dutch innovation capacity originated from Wetsus, the institute for Sustainable Water technology in Leeuwarden. We believe HULO has both the team and the technology to make lasting impact in saving water globally. Sybo Zijlstra - Investment Manager

"Rabobank supports groundbreaking innovations that contribute to sustainable water management. Hulo.ai, developed within the innovation hub Wetsus in Leeuwarden – a strategic Rabobank partner – is creating technology that helps reduce global water losses. We proudly support their mission to make a lasting impact."

VP Capital

About VP Capital

VP Capital is a single-family office based in Belgium and the Netherlands. The Van Puijenbroek family started their activities over 150 years ago. Our current strategy is an impact-first strategy that aims to contribute to biodiversity, the climate, and social equality, by focusing on regenerative, circular, biobased, net-zero, toxicity free and inclusive solutions.

Today we manage a diversified portfolio with an all-round team in various asset classes, including ventures. In our venture portfolio we focus on the domains energy transition, agrifood, clean technology, textile and built environment. VP Capital is B Corp-certified, and our CO2 reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

VP Capital: Driven by Impact

LUMO Labs

LUMO Rise Fund is a MEUR 100 multi-stage (Pre-Seed to Series A) impact-driven venture capital fund, with a proprietary startup coaching program for purpose-driven founders, who seek to bring technological innovations to the market to help solve social and environmental challenges.

LUMO Rise Fund invests in scalable and financially sustainable operating systems, infrastructures, and platforms based on and/or related to emerging and potentially disruptive technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence & Data, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Digital Security, and Extended Realities (AR/VR). The fund's impact focus is best identified as the bottom-up crossroads between the following UN SDGs: Health & Wellbeing, Quality Education, Sustainable Cities & Communities, and Climate Action.

The primary investment region is Benelux and Germany, and secondary Nordics, Baltics and the Iberian Peninsula. LUMO Rise Fund is the successor fund of LUMO Fund II managed by LUMO Labs, founded in 2016 by former tech entrepreneurs Andy Lürling and Sven Bakkes.

Vanagon

Vanagon is a (pre-)seed fund based in Munich: Europe's DeepTech hub. We are purpose-built for sovereign-edge technology in Industrial, Nature, and Digital Infrastructure - to seize the €3T DeepTech opportunity in Europe. We are partners from day one to fuel the journey to Series-A and beyond.

New TTT & FOM

FOM

The Frisian Development Fund (FOM), initiated by the Province of Fryslân, is a regional investment fund supporting innovative SMEs. FOM provides risk capital to entrepreneurs in sectors such as Water Technology, Agrifood, High Tech Systems & Materials, Life Sciences & Health, and Maritime. In doing so, FOM helps innovative companies grow and strengthen the regional economy.

NEW-ttt

The Netherlands Enabling Water Technology (NEW-ttt) Fund is an initiative of Wetsus, Deltares, the University of Groningen and NOM. It combines top research and early-stage funding to accelerate promising water technology start-ups. The program focuses on four main themes: water purification, reuse of water and resources, production and storage of energy from water, and smarter management of water systems.

