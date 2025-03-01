Huion Turns 14: Building Tomorrow with Generations of Innovation

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huion, known as a global leader in creating high-quality digital drawing tablets, displays, and accessories, has entered its 14th year this March 12th. To commemorate the day, Huion will host a series of events, including drawing contests, giveaways, and incredible offers, across its official websites and social media platforms to share the excitement.

Looking back over the past 14 years, Huion has continuously pushed the boundaries of technology, evolving to meet the needs of the digital art community. The launch of the Kamvas Gen 3 series pen displays marked a significant upgrade to the brand's product lineup. With breakthroughs in pen experience and color accuracy, the Gen 3 series raises the bar for creative possibilities.

The Gen 3 family, which includes Kamvas Pro 27, Kamvas Pro 19, Kamvas 16 (Gen 3), and Kamvas 13 (Gen 3), offers a range of options and a one-stop digital creative solution for artists at various levels, from beginners to professionals.

Exciting Events You Won't Want to Miss

As one of the grandest drawing competitions in the industry, the "Amazing Creatures" drawing contest offers a platform for artists to showcase their skills and improvements while sharing tips and tricks with others. To motivate participants, Kamvas Pro 27, valued at $1,999, was set as the top prize.

Additionally, you can visit the official website and spin the prize wheel for a chance to win prizes such as Kamvas 16 (Gen 3), Kamvas 13 (Gen 3), Kamvas Slate 10, Inspiroy Frego M, and 50% off discount vouchers!

Becoming an active member of the Huion community is another great way to win a Kamvas Pro 27, as there will be a raffle event within the community. Who knows? You might just walk away with this highly coveted display!

For those who find the theme of the "Amazing Creatures" contest challenging, there is also a Brand Image Drawing Contest, only available in March. A Kamvas 16 (Gen 3) is part of the prize pool. You'll have a greater chance of winning!

Lastly, the Huion US site is offering discounts of up to 43% on select products (discounts may vary depending on country/region) during the entire month. It's the perfect time to upgrade your creative tools!

https://www.huion.com/subject/huion-14th-anniversary.html

Huion will continue to focus on technology, remaining a reliable brand that offers both quality and cost-effectiveness, trusted by artists worldwide.

