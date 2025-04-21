Huion Launches Kamvas Slate 11 & 13: Android Tablets for On-the-Go Creativity

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in digital drawing devices and solutions, Huion today announces the Kamvas Slate 11 and Kamvas Slate 13, siblings of the Kamvas Slate 10 Android tablet. This announcement demonstrates Huion's commitment to exploring new fields and expanding its product lineup.

Highlights preview

Kamvas Slate 11 & 13 are aimed at artists and note-takers who demand standalone creative equipment with high clarity, entertainment, and portability.

For larger canvas lovers, Kamvas Slate 13 features a 12.7-inch 4:3 QHD (2176 x 1600) screen, offering more room for drawing. For users who prefer great portability, Kamvas Slate 11 has a 10.95-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) screen, making it easy to carry around for on-the-go use.

With a 90Hz refresh rate and nano-etched anti-glare screen, users can enjoy an eye-friendly and smooth visual experience whether binge-watching or playing games, without lag.

Both tablets are equipped with an H-Pencil, offering a comfortable feel in hand. It allows users to switch between the functions using the quick key, and features 4096 levels of pen pressure and 60° tilt recognition.

Regarding performance, Kamvas 11 & 13 are powered by the MediaTek Helio G99, an 8-core processor, with 128GB (for Kamvas Slate 11) or 256GB (for Kamvas Slate 13) storage, expandable to 1TB. This ensures no lag even when working with multiple layers and projects.

Kamvas Slate 11 & 13 run Android 14 and come with preloaded applications, which means you can use them right out of the box with minimal learning curve, helping you create anytime, anywhere.

"The Kamvas Slate series shows Huion's effort to make high-quality mid-range Android tablets for our users. They can handle productivity tasks and mobile creativity or entertainment" said Simon, Product Director at Huion.

