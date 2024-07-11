PESCARA, Italy, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUI is pleased to announce the closing of a €25 million equity capital commitment from Nimbus Capital, a Panama-based fund. This investment will further fuel HUI's growth as the VC 3.0 Super App, utilized by thousands of entrepreneurs, startups, and investors for its unique market features.

HUI Secures €25 Million Equity Commitment from Nimbus Capital

"HUI is a unique Super App, with an impressive code base of over 1.2M lines of code, more than 20 apps covering all business functions and processes—from sales to HR, fundraising to project management, intelligence to crowdfunding—all in a single environment. It requires no coding skills to operate via API with external services, specifically designed for every stakeholder on the global VC scene," explains Luigi Valerio Rinaldi, founder of HUI and Chairman of Enry's Island SpA.

HUI's data-driven approach sets it apart from aggregators like Crunchbase, DealRoom, and PitchBook. Unlike these platforms, HUI does not rely on crawlers for data. Instead, it boasts a comprehensive database and data model, with AI functionalities being developed to offer significant value in recommendations and predictions.

"The data-driven approach and upcoming blockchain and AI features set for Q3 compelled us to invest in HUI," says Robert J. Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital. "Nimbus is dedicated to identifying future unicorns and addressing the advanced needs of the global VC landscape. HUI perfectly aligns with our vision."

The €25 million equity commitment is part of HUI's traction plan, following a €300k seed round and a commercial partnership with one of the more renowned international IT system integrators. With an increasing number of VC ecosystems adopting HUI, and in preparation for a listing on a European Stock Exchange, supported by a major consulting firm, HUI aims to be the world's first listed VC 3.0 all-in-one platform.

This investment will significantly accelerate HUI's product strategy, enhancing its use of AI, Blockchain, and 3.0 features like Metaverse and Gaming. HUI will also expand its marketing and sales activities across markets in the US, Latam, Africa, and the Far East.

The capital commitment also brings Luigi V. Rinaldi on board as a Venture Partner at Nimbus, leveraging his 20 years of VC experience to enhance Nimbus's financial and technological leadership.

"I am thrilled with the deep harmony and shared vision with Nimbus and its founder, Robert. This partnership will significantly impact the global VC scene," adds Luigi Valerio Rinaldi.

