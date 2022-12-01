Huge Opportunity in Biocatalysts Market. The Demand is Expected to Increase from $500 to 700 in Less than 5 Years - Arizton

01 Dec, 2022, 17:00 GMT
CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the biocatalysts market will grow at a CAGR of 6.67% from 2021-2027. Increasing demand for biobased products drives the biocatalysts market. Major players in the market have set their sustainability goals and priorities, and most of them have started using renewable bio-based materials for product manufacturing. Due to emerging technology, sustainability is growing all over the world. In the pharmaceutical industry, companies have started using biobased drugs to improve the quality of products, making the pharmaceutical biocatalysts market overgrow. Thus, top companies follow the expansion strategy to acquire a more significant biocatalysts market share. The rising food & beverages industry is likely to boost the demand for biocatalystsDue to increasing health consciousness, and people nowadays prefer plant-based food products. Enzymes are substances used in biocatalysts to facilitate biochemical reactions. Plant-based enzymes are used as proteins in various food items. Major multinationals such as Nestle, and Kellogg's have started plant-based product campaigns and distribution channels. In APAC, developing countries like China and India are witnessing rapid population increase. According to a Bloomberg report, by 2030, APAC's plant-based protein market is expected to reach double-digits. Therefore, adopting plant-based products creates enormous growth opportunities for market vendors.
Biocatalysts Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2027)
USD 729 Million
Market Size (2021)
USD 495 Million
CAGR (2021-2027)
6.67 %
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Market Segmentation
Type, End Use, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
China, India, Japan, South Korea, the Rest of APAC, the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the Rest of Europe, Brazil, Mexico, the Rest of Latin America, South Africa, South Arabia, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Market Dynamics
Increase in food consumption due to growth in population and rising demand for plant-based products
Competitive Landscape
Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Offerings, Key Strategies, Key Strengths, and Key Opportunities
Companies Profiled in the Report
DuPont, BASF SE, DSM, AB Enzymes, Novozymes, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Codexis, Dyadic International Inc., Amano Enzymes Inc, Biocatalysts, Nature Bioscience Pvt Ltd., Johnson Matthey, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Zymtronix, Inc., Nutritech, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche CustomBiotech), Aumenzymes, The Soufflet Group, and Iosynth
Page number
238
Customization Request
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3570
North America is the leading market for biocatalysts due to rapidly developing infrastructure, readily increasing population, and increasing demand from various industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, animal nutrition, and household. The demand for biocatalysts is expected to grow significantly as the population in the APAC region has shown tremendous growth in recent years. In APAC, the increasing population of developing countries such as China, Japan, and India drive the demand for biocatalysts in the market. The demand for biocatalysts is increasing in the European market due to the increasing demand for healthy food and beverages.
Several major companies in the biocatalysts market have adopted the strategy of mergers and acquisitions. This, in turn, creates a competitive advantage for companies to boost their market share. Key companies have undertaken various strategies to grow in the biocatalysts market. Companies in the biocatalysts industry compete strategically. Therefore, the growth in sustainable processes and innovations has been a challenge for companies globally. Investments in R&D, technological advancements, and environmental and economic challenges drive the demand for innovative and sustainable biocatalysts products.
The pharmaceutical industry has been witnessing increased revenue growth due to the demand for new drugs. For instance, the Chinese pharma industry has been witnessing extensive growth. The consumption of pharmaceutical products is increasing due to changes in clinical practices and a rise in chronic diseases and aging-related issues. There is a massive demand for drugs used in medicines to improve quality of life. In 2022, the global population stood at around 7.9 billion, with a growth rate of 1-1.1% per year. By 2050, the population is expected to be over 10 billion.
The drugs used in various food and beverage products include glutamine, ubiquinone, and tryptophan. Due to the increasing population, the demand for food and beverages is increasing. Health consciousness is rising due to changing lifestyles, urbanization, and awareness around better health. Hence, an increase in the consumption of food and beverage products and the rise in demand for pharmaceutical drugs are projected to boost the market for biocatalysts.
Key Vendors
- DuPont
- BASF SE
- DSM
- AB Enzymes
- Novozymes
- Chr Hansen Holding A/S
- Codexis
- Dyadic International Inc.
- Amano Enzymes
- Biocatalysts
- Nature Bioscience Pvt Ltd.
- Johnson Matthey
- Advanced Enzymes Technologies
- Zymtronix, Inc.
- Nutritech
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche CustomBiotech)
- Aumenzymes
- The Soufflet Group
- Iosynth
Market Segmentation
Type
- Carbohydrases
- Proteases
- Polymerases & Nucleases
- Lipases
- Phytases
- Other
End Use
- Pharmaceutical
- Food & Beverages
- Animal Nutrition
- Household
- Others
Geography
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- South Arabia
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
