Huge Increase in Demand for High-Efficiency Liquid Fertilizers for Cultivation Rising to New Levels

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Liquid fertilizers are the latest and most technically advanced products that supply nutrients to crops. The need to improve food security has strongly influenced the demand for high-efficiency fertilizers in the world over the years. Along with the market expansion, companies in the global liquid fertilizer market are not only competing based on product quality and promotion but are also focused on expanding their reach to new regions. The rise in demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, ease in application, adoption of sustainable farming practices, and higher environmental safety are driving the global liquid fertilizers market. The Covid-19 has minimal impact on the fertilizer industry when compared to other industries. However, the prices associated with liquid fertilizer have increased especially in June-2020. A report from Mordor intelligence said that the global liquid fertilizers market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% through 2026. Active stocks in the markets this week include SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) (TSX: NTR), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF).

The Mordor intelligence report said: "Despite the global shrinkage of arable land, there is an increasing demand for food around the world, which has led to an enormous increase in the application of high-efficiency fertilizers, including liquid fertilizers, in cultivation. The contribution of liquid fertilizers to the overall yield and food security is significant. So far, the highest adoption rate of liquid fertilizers is observed in the North American region… Liquid fertilizers, when compared with granular fertilizers, offer higher uniformity, in turn, providing the crops with an even consistent coating so that all plants receive the same nutrients regardless of location. Consequently, liquid fertilizers are projected to witness growth as one of the highly efficient fertilizers that can give cost-effective yields under varied agro-climatic conditions, unlike other types of fertilizers."

SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) BREAKING NEWS: SusGlobal's SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer Receives Lucintel's "2021 Product Innovation Award" in $200 Billion Industry - Lucintel awards are based on systematic and detailed research on relevant markets to identify and recognize the most successful recent innovations - SusGlobal Energy Corp "Company"), ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company"), the developer of SusGro™, an award winning, revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that the Company is the recipient of the "2021 Product Innovation Award in the Fertilizer Market" for the Company's SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer which also serves the $16 billion organic segment of the $200 billion global fertilizer market.

The award marks the most recent for SusGlobal, Leaders in The Circular Economy®, which has also been recognized by The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra ("Sitra") as one of 39 inspiring circular economy solutions from around the globe during the World Circular Economy Forum.

Lucintel chose SusGlobal for this award because of its novel product, a concentrated organic pathogen-free liquid fertilizer. SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer is an economical, sustainable and highly effective alternative to traditional fertilizers, as it adds nutrients to the soil improving water retention, soil fertility, and pore space to enhance crop productivity and produce healthy plants. With a full complement of nutrients suitable for a wide range of fertilization requirements, SusGro™'s Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium ("NPK") Value is modifiable with a high concentration ratio of 1:100. SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer is available at a very competitive price.

SusGlobal produces SusGro™ Organic Liquid Fertilizer using its proprietary technology which can convert 185,000 metric tonnes of organic waste streams into dry and liquid fertilizers. These fertilizers play a significant role in improving soil fertility by fixing atmospheric N (Nitrogen) producing plant growth substances in the soil. SusGlobal's valuable Environmental Compliance Licenses ("ECA's") at the Company's processing facilities are issued under Section 9 of the Environmental Protection Act and for waste disposal sites under Section 53 of the Ontario Water Resources Act.

"We're honored to be recognized once again as technology leaders in transforming global renewable waste into regenerative products," stated SusGlobal President and CEO Marc Hazout. CONTINUED… Read this entire release and more news for SusGlobal Energy (SNRG) at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-snrg/

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world's leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, recently announced that it has acquired Rhizoflora's leading nutrients business including its Terpinator and Purpinator brands, further bolstering The Hawthorne Gardening Company product portfolio.

Separately, the Company announced that its subsidiary, The Hawthorne Collective, has purchased a warrant to buy equity in Dewey Scientific for $3.2 million, which will help advance Dewey's industry-leading cannabis genomics and cultivation. The investment from the Hawthorne Collective will be used only for purposes permitted by applicable laws of the United States.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), recently announced that it is immediately closing the K1 and K2 potash mine shafts at Esterhazy. Closing K1 and K2 are key pieces of the transition to K3 but the timeline for the closure has been accelerated by nine months due to a recent acceleration of brine inflows.

The company is planning to resume production at the Colonsay potash mine and recalling workers as soon as practical. This restart will offset a portion of the production lost by the early closure of the K1 and K2 shafts at Esterhazy, and position the company to take advantage of the expected strong potash markets in 2022 and beyond. By March of 2022, the company's annualized potash production could increase by 2 million tonnes from 2020 levels, as Esterhazy K3 ramps up to full capacity and Colonsay returns to service.

As a result of these operational changes, the company expects to eliminate brine management expenses after July 2021 and materially increase 2022 available potash capacity to take advantage of the expected potash market strength. During the expected transition period of July 2021 to March 2022, the company anticipates its potash production to be reduced by approximately one million tonnes. By mid-2022, available annualized operational MOP capacity is expected to be 10.5 million tonnes.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) (TSX: NTR) recently announced its second quarter 2021 results, with net earnings of $1.1 billion ($1.94 diluted earnings per share). Second-quarter adjusted net earnings were $2.08 per share and adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 billion.

"We delivered record earnings across our global business for the second quarter and first half of 2021 and expect the remainder of the year to contribute to a full year record. We showcased Nutrien's unique competitive advantages, strong operating performance and the significant leverage to higher fertilizer prices as we focus on our purpose to help growers meet the ever-growing demand for increased food production in a sustainable manner," commented Mayo Schmidt, Nutrien's President and CEO.

"The outlook for global crop and fertilizer markets continues to be very strong and we are positioned to benefit from our structural advantages and as a global leader in agriculture. We increased our full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance1 by over $1.5 billion, supported in part by our quick actions to produce an additional one million tonnes of potash, illustrating the power of the Potash team's unparalleled flexible, reliable, and low-cost six-mine network," added Mr. Schmidt.

Mitsui & Co., Inc. and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), the world's largest producer of ammonia, recently announced a memorandum of understanding that will guide the companies in a joint exploration of the development of blue ammonia projects in the United States.

Blue ammonia generally relates to the production of ammonia (NH 3 ) with its byproduct carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) removed through carbon capture and sequestration (CCS). Demand for blue ammonia is expected to grow significantly as a decarbonized energy source, both for its hydrogen content or as a fuel itself.

"As countries and industries continue to develop plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, there is broad interest in blue and green hydrogen and ammonia to help meet the world's clean energy needs," said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. "CF Industries and Mitsui share a belief that blue ammonia will play a critical role in accelerating the world's transition to clean energy and that demand for blue ammonia will grow meaningfully. We are pleased to collaborate with Mitsui and leverage the world class expertise of both companies to explore the development of blue ammonia capacity in the United States to meet this expected demand."

