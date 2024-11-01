Huge Expands Client Portfolio with Surge of AI-Powered Projects

Nine Major Clients and Recent Award Wins Announced

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huge, a premier design and technology company known for creating transformative products and experiences, has announced a wave of new clients, underscoring the company's rapid growth and commitment to delivering intelligent experiences (IX). Recent partnerships with prominent brands, including Lowe's, Foot Locker, Dr. Martens, and others, showcase Huge's expertise in reshaping digital customer journeys with intelligent, AI-driven solutions tailored to meet evolving consumer demands.

"Our recent partnerships demonstrate the growing demand for intelligent experiences that are not only innovative but drive real impact," said Lisa De Bonis, CEO of Huge. "By marrying creativity with emerging technologies, we're transforming how brands connect with their audiences, designing human-centered experiences that foster lasting engagement and business growth."

Recently-Added Clients

Lowe's Companies : Creating a comprehensive user experience vision across Lowe's web and mobile platforms to deliver a unified, consumer-centric journey.

: Creating a comprehensive user experience vision across Lowe's web and mobile platforms to deliver a unified, consumer-centric journey. Schneider Electric : Developing an AI-driven user interface that empowers clients to make eco-friendly decisions.

: Developing an AI-driven user interface that empowers clients to make eco-friendly decisions. BBVA : Crafting an AI-powered future experience vision, positioning BBVA for a multi-modal banking future that brings enhanced personalization to its customer base.

: Crafting an AI-powered future experience vision, positioning BBVA for a multi-modal banking future that brings enhanced personalization to its customer base. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa : Mapping a new experience vision to elevate member interactions and identify high-impact engagement opportunities.

: Mapping a new experience vision to elevate member interactions and identify high-impact engagement opportunities. Allegiant : Shaping the future of intelligent booking experiences for the airline industry.

: Shaping the future of intelligent booking experiences for the airline industry. Carrier: Collaborating with Carrier to refresh its global website and further showcase its leadership in air conditioning, heating, and ventilation solutions worldwide.

Collaborating with Carrier to refresh its global website and further showcase its leadership in air conditioning, heating, and ventilation solutions worldwide. Dr. Martens: Collaborating with the fashion icon to drive its next wave of growth by expressing the brand's timeless identity across digital channels.

Collaborating with the fashion icon to drive its next wave of growth by expressing the brand's timeless identity across digital channels. Foot Locker: For the flagship 34th Street reopening in August, Huge designed and enhanced the in-store experience with fresh digital engagement. Highlights include an interactive, AR-powered experience that featured a photo booth and custom sticker creator.

Spearheading the Future of IX

In June 2024, Huge announced plans to double down on IX by increasingly delivering AI-driven, personalized, and intent-aware digital experiences for clients.

Most recently, Huge worked with NBCU to develop OLI, an AI-powered chat that helped viewers seamlessly find what to watch throughout the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The company also launched a new flagship digital experience using imagery created entirely by AI for Darling Ingredients, and also enhanced Google's Keyword blog and news site with AI to make Google product news and tips more accessible.

Industry Recognition

In addition to new business growth, Huge has recently received recognition for excellence in digital innovation, including:

3 Webby Awards for Chrome.com, ChromeBook Plus, Android, and Google Sustainability.

for Chrome.com, ChromeBook Plus, Android, and Google Sustainability. 11 Creativepool Awards for projects with McDonald's, Planet Fitness, Chrome.com, ChromeBook Plus, Android, and Google.

for projects with McDonald's, Planet Fitness, Chrome.com, ChromeBook Plus, Android, and Google. Fast Company Innovation by Design Honoree for groundbreaking work with McDonald's.

As Huge heads into 2025, the company remains committed to reshaping how brands interact with customers, driving growth, and setting new standards for digital engagement and experience design.

About Huge

Huge is a design and technology company. We create products and experiences that grow the world's most ambitious brands. We do this by designing experiences for people, not users, and uncovering new sources of growth by leveraging our creative talent and unlocking the advantages brought to us by emerging technologies. We believe all experiences should be intelligent, shoppable and unique to every brand.

Part of the Interpublic Group of companies, Huge's nearly 1,000 thinkers, tinkerers, makers and creators, have been problem-solving across North America, Europe, and Latin America for over 25 years. Interested? You'll find more information at www.hugeinc.com.