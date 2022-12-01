Huge Demand for Women's Razor Globally. Annual Sales to Reach $5 Billion by 2028. Gillette, BIC, Edgewell and Harry's Well Positioned to Capitalize a Billion Dollar Opportunity - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report states that the women's razor market will grow at a CAGR of 4.85% from 2023-2028. The latest trends in the global women's razor market are the increasing product innovations, the growing development of facial razors, and the impact of the genderless movement. Market players are launching eco-friendly facial razors for women as customers increasingly prefer sustainable products. They also manufacture multi-purpose products that can be used as facial and eyebrow razors. Companies in the market are investing significantly in the R&D of new ladies' facial hair trimmers and razors. Manufacturers are expanding their online distribution channels as customers shift from brick stores to e-commerce websites for buying facial hair razors. With online channels, vendors could expand their presence in regions with low product availability due to the limited presence of companies and physical stores.

Women's Razor Market

The concept of genderless products is becoming mainstream and creating enormous opportunities for market vendors. From unisex skincare to cosmetics and razors, vendors are increasingly marketing products with a simplistic, bold, or minimal design that functions as it is supposed to, irrespective of gender. Gender-neutral packaging is also becoming a reality, and players like Basik are hinged on the idea that it can encourage gender equality and make the world more sustainable. Moreover, Bic recently introduced a brand of gender-neutral razors called Made for You, which has a refillable razor system constituting a metal handle, a lubrication strip, five flexible blades, and an edging blade. It underlines the idea: "to shave everybody and everybody, no matter who you are or what you shave." The handle is available in teal, nickel, white, and navy colors. With still a way to go, the ideological change has been set in motion and is expected to make the space much more inclusive.

Women's Razor Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 5.28 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 3.97 Billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.85 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Segmentation Analysis Products, Channels, Usage, Blades, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Leading Countries US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and UAE Competitive Landscape The business overview, major product offerings, product portfolio, key strengths, key strategies, and key opportunities Companies Profiled in the Report Gillette (P&G), Edgewell, BIC, Harry's, Kai, Alleyoop, All Girls Shave Club, BeBodywise, Carmesi, Dorco, Edwin Jagger, Estrid, Feather, FFS Beauty, Grüum, Hanni, HAPPY LEGS CLUB, Jillrazor, Jungle Culture, Kitsch, LetsShave, Make My Shave, NUDDY, OSCAR RAZOR, Ouishave, Parker Safety Razor, Push, PRESERVE, Pure Silk, Redroom Technology, Shiseido Company, Sirona Hygiene Private Limited, Sterling Shave Club, ShaveMOB, Super-Max, Bombay Shaving Company, THE WOMEN'S SHAVE CLUB, Tweezerman International, The Shave Union, and Women's India Personal Care

New Product Launches in the Market

In 2021, DORCO, a South Korean shaving care company, launched its first-ever women's 3D motion razor. It features a broad tip and a micro-patterned surface, taking the design to a higher level. Moreover, the 3D motion-rounded head in metallic color visualizes how DORCO EVE 5 Motion glides effortlessly along body contours.

On May 18, 2021 , P&G launched New Venus in the women's razor market for pubic hair razors.

, P&G launched New Venus in the women's razor market for pubic hair razors. BIC is a key player in the women's razor market; in October 2021 , it announced that it had designed a sustainable Soleil Click 5 handle. And July 2021 , the company launched Click 3 Soleil, its hybrid razor in the European market for women.

What Strategies are Vendors Using to Continue their Presence in the Market?

Procter & Gamble Company owns the Gillette brand and is the leading global women's razor market vendor. Also, Edgewell, with a diversified portfolio of over 25 established brand names, BIC Group is expanding beyond its historical strength in the disposable segment, and DORCO is competing primarily in the private label segment. However, the competition is with the new entrants to the women's razor market for both direct-to-consumer online and traditional retail shelf space, including Unilever (Dollar Shave Club brand), Perio (Barbasol and PureSilk brands), Beiersdorf (Nivea branded women's wet shave product in Germany) and numerous other online start-ups.

The market is also highly affected by the presence of other prominent vendors such as Sirona Hygiene Private Limited, DORCO, EDWIN JAGGER, PARKER SAFETY RAZOR, PURE SILK, SUPER-MAX, and FEATHER. These vendors have shown tremendous growth in the regional market and have a strong network with the consumer. They are offering an innovative product with the D2C model. In addition, several vendors have developed innovative ideas that include a highly flexible head with an ergonomic handle to easily glide upon the curvy body parts to prevent the cuts and nicks that were mainly observed with the traditional razors.

Key Leading Vendors

P&G

Edgewell

BIC

Harry's

Kai

Alleyoop

All Girls Shave Club

BeBodywise

Carmesi

Dorco

Edwin Jagger

Estrid

Feather

FFS Beauty

Grüum

Hanni

HAPPY LEGS CLUB

Jillrazor

Jungle Culture

Kitsch

LetsShave

Make My Shave

NUDDY

OSCAR RAZOR

Ouishave

Parker Safety Razor

Push

PRESERVE

Pure Silk

Redroom Technology

Shiseido Company

Sirona Hygiene Private Limited

Sterling Shave Club

ShaveMOB

Super-Max

THE WOMEN'S SHAVE CLUB

Tweezerman International

The Shave Union

Bombay Shaving Company

Women's India Personal Care

The Global Women's Cartridge Razor Market to Record USD 2 Billion By 2028

The cartridge razor accounts for the largest share of women's razors in the global market. The popularity of cartridge razors is steadily increasing among the public. In affluent nations, cartridge razors have supplanted disposables as the preferred shaving method since they are more convenient and economical in the long run. There is also a movement toward creating cartridge sizes that can better access hard-to-reach places and enable better shave control. Beyond that, the refillable market is witnessing momentum in terms of new concepts.

Moreover, to solve the problems with rusting razors left behind in puddles of water, brands such as Billie have created magnetic holders to help keep blades in better condition. Aromatherapy is also becoming part of the shaving routine. The Quattro YOU Disposable Razor by Skintimate, a brand of Edgewell, even comes with a handle that is scented with the fragrance of Exotic Violet Blooms.

Market Segmentation

Products

Cartridge Razors

Disposable Razors

Safety Razors

Straight Razors

Channels

Offline

Online

Usage

Body

Facial

Blades

Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



France



Germany



Italy



Spain



Russia

APAC

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Thailand



Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Columbia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE

