Huge Demand for Women's Razor Globally. Annual Sales to Reach $5 Billion by 2028. Gillette, BIC, Edgewell and Harry's Well Positioned to Capitalize a Billion Dollar Opportunity - Arizton

01 Dec, 2022, 16:00 GMT
CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report states that the women's razor market will grow at a CAGR of 4.85% from 2023-2028. The latest trends in the global women's razor market are the increasing product innovations, the growing development of facial razors, and the impact of the genderless movement. Market players are launching eco-friendly facial razors for women as customers increasingly prefer sustainable products. They also manufacture multi-purpose products that can be used as facial and eyebrow razors. Companies in the market are investing significantly in the R&D of new ladies' facial hair trimmers and razors. Manufacturers are expanding their online distribution channels as customers shift from brick stores to e-commerce websites for buying facial hair razors. With online channels, vendors could expand their presence in regions with low product availability due to the limited presence of companies and physical stores.
The concept of genderless products is becoming mainstream and creating enormous opportunities for market vendors. From unisex skincare to cosmetics and razors, vendors are increasingly marketing products with a simplistic, bold, or minimal design that functions as it is supposed to, irrespective of gender. Gender-neutral packaging is also becoming a reality, and players like Basik are hinged on the idea that it can encourage gender equality and make the world more sustainable. Moreover, Bic recently introduced a brand of gender-neutral razors called Made for You, which has a refillable razor system constituting a metal handle, a lubrication strip, five flexible blades, and an edging blade. It underlines the idea: "to shave everybody and everybody, no matter who you are or what you shave." The handle is available in teal, nickel, white, and navy colors. With still a way to go, the ideological change has been set in motion and is expected to make the space much more inclusive.
Women's Razor Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 5.28 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 3.97 Billion
CAGR (2023-2028)
4.85 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Segmentation Analysis
Products, Channels, Usage, Blades, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Key Leading Countries
US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and UAE
Competitive Landscape
The business overview, major product offerings, product portfolio, key strengths, key strategies, and key opportunities
Companies Profiled in the Report
Gillette (P&G), Edgewell, BIC, Harry's, Kai, Alleyoop, All Girls Shave Club, BeBodywise, Carmesi, Dorco, Edwin Jagger, Estrid, Feather, FFS Beauty, Grüum, Hanni, HAPPY LEGS CLUB, Jillrazor, Jungle Culture, Kitsch, LetsShave, Make My Shave, NUDDY, OSCAR RAZOR, Ouishave, Parker Safety Razor, Push, PRESERVE, Pure Silk, Redroom Technology, Shiseido Company, Sirona Hygiene Private Limited, Sterling Shave Club, ShaveMOB, Super-Max, Bombay Shaving Company, THE WOMEN'S SHAVE CLUB, Tweezerman International, The Shave Union, and Women's India Personal Care
Page Number
327
Customization Request
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3622
New Product Launches in the Market
- In 2021, DORCO, a South Korean shaving care company, launched its first-ever women's 3D motion razor. It features a broad tip and a micro-patterned surface, taking the design to a higher level. Moreover, the 3D motion-rounded head in metallic color visualizes how DORCO EVE 5 Motion glides effortlessly along body contours.
- On May 18, 2021, P&G launched New Venus in the women's razor market for pubic hair razors.
- BIC is a key player in the women's razor market; in October 2021, it announced that it had designed a sustainable Soleil Click 5 handle. And July 2021, the company launched Click 3 Soleil, its hybrid razor in the European market for women.
What Strategies are Vendors Using to Continue their Presence in the Market?
Procter & Gamble Company owns the Gillette brand and is the leading global women's razor market vendor. Also, Edgewell, with a diversified portfolio of over 25 established brand names, BIC Group is expanding beyond its historical strength in the disposable segment, and DORCO is competing primarily in the private label segment. However, the competition is with the new entrants to the women's razor market for both direct-to-consumer online and traditional retail shelf space, including Unilever (Dollar Shave Club brand), Perio (Barbasol and PureSilk brands), Beiersdorf (Nivea branded women's wet shave product in Germany) and numerous other online start-ups.
The market is also highly affected by the presence of other prominent vendors such as Sirona Hygiene Private Limited, DORCO, EDWIN JAGGER, PARKER SAFETY RAZOR, PURE SILK, SUPER-MAX, and FEATHER. These vendors have shown tremendous growth in the regional market and have a strong network with the consumer. They are offering an innovative product with the D2C model. In addition, several vendors have developed innovative ideas that include a highly flexible head with an ergonomic handle to easily glide upon the curvy body parts to prevent the cuts and nicks that were mainly observed with the traditional razors.
Key Leading Vendors
- P&G
- Edgewell
- BIC
- Harry's
- Kai
- Alleyoop
- All Girls Shave Club
- BeBodywise
- Carmesi
- Dorco
- Edwin Jagger
- Estrid
- Feather
- FFS Beauty
- Grüum
- Hanni
- HAPPY LEGS CLUB
- Jillrazor
- Jungle Culture
- Kitsch
- LetsShave
- Make My Shave
- NUDDY
- OSCAR RAZOR
- Ouishave
- Parker Safety Razor
- Push
- PRESERVE
- Pure Silk
- Redroom Technology
- Shiseido Company
- Sirona Hygiene Private Limited
- Sterling Shave Club
- ShaveMOB
- Super-Max
- THE WOMEN'S SHAVE CLUB
- Tweezerman International
- The Shave Union
- Bombay Shaving Company
- Women's India Personal Care
The Global Women's Cartridge Razor Market to Record USD 2 Billion By 2028
The cartridge razor accounts for the largest share of women's razors in the global market. The popularity of cartridge razors is steadily increasing among the public. In affluent nations, cartridge razors have supplanted disposables as the preferred shaving method since they are more convenient and economical in the long run. There is also a movement toward creating cartridge sizes that can better access hard-to-reach places and enable better shave control. Beyond that, the refillable market is witnessing momentum in terms of new concepts.
Moreover, to solve the problems with rusting razors left behind in puddles of water, brands such as Billie have created magnetic holders to help keep blades in better condition. Aromatherapy is also becoming part of the shaving routine. The Quattro YOU Disposable Razor by Skintimate, a brand of Edgewell, even comes with a handle that is scented with the fragrance of Exotic Violet Blooms.
Market Segmentation
Products
- Cartridge Razors
- Disposable Razors
- Safety Razors
- Straight Razors
Channels
- Offline
- Online
Usage
- Body
- Facial
Blades
- Stainless Steel
- Carbon Steel
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY USAGE
4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BLADE
4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 INTRODUCTION
7.1 OVERVIEW
7.1.1 GLOBAL SCENARIO
8 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
8.1 OVERVIEW
9 IMPACT OF SOCIAL MEDIA ON THE WOMEN'S PERSONAL CARE MARKET
9.1 CONSUMER BUYING BEHAVIOR
9.2 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON WOMEN RAZORS MARKET
10 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
10.1 INCREASING PRODUCT INNOVATIONS
10.2 GROWING DEVELOPMENT OF FACIAL RAZORS
10.3 THE GENDERLESS MOVEMENT
11 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
11.1 GROWING POPULARITY OF SHAVING AS PART OF WOMEN'S DAILY ROUTINE
11.2 GROWING DEVELOPMENT OF ECO-FRIENDLY WOMEN RAZORS
11.3 GROWING SUBSCRIPTION MODEL AMONG VENDORS
12 MARKET RESTRAINTS
12.1 HIGH LEVEL OF RISK FROM SUBSTITUTES
12.2 GROWING NORMALIZATION OF BODY HAIR
12.3 STICKER SHOCK + PINK TAX
13 MARKET LANDSCAPE
13.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.2.1 INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT
13.2.2 INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
13.2.3 INSIGHTS BY USAGE
13.2.4 INSIGHTS BY BLADE
13.2.5 INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
13.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
13.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
13.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
13.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
13.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
13.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
14 PRODUCT
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 CARTRIDGE
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 DISPOSABLE
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 SAFETY
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.6 STRAIGHT
14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 OFFLINE
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 ONLINE
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 USAGE
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 BODY
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.4 FACIAL
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17 BLADE
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3 STAINLESS STEEL
17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17.4 CARBON STEEL
17.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
18 GEOGRAPHY
18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
19 NORTH AMERICA
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 NORTH AMERICA: PRODUCT
19.4 NORTH AMERICA: DISTRIBUTIONAL CHANNEL
19.5 NORTH AMERICA: USAGE
19.6 NORTH AMERICA: BLADE
19.7 KEY COUNTRIES
19.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 EUROPE
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 EUROPE: PRODUCT
20.4 EUROPE: DISTRIBUTIONAL CHANNEL
20.5 EUROPE: USAGE
20.6 EUROPE: BLADE
20.7 KEY COUNTRIES
20.7.1 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.3 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.6 RUSSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 APAC
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 APAC: PRODUCT
21.4 APAC: DISTRIBUTIONAL CHANNEL
21.5 APAC: USAGE
21.6 APAC: BLADE
21.7 KEY COUNTRIES
21.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.4 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.5 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.6 THAILAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.7 MALAYSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: PRODUCT
22.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: DISTRIBUTIONAL CHANNEL
22.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: USAGE
22.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: BLADE
22.7 KEY COUNTRIES
22.7.1 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7.2 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7.3 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7.4 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 LATIN AMERICA
23.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
23.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.3 LATIN AMERICA: PRODUCT
23.4 LATIN AMERICA: DISTRIBUTIONAL CHANNEL
23.5 LATIN AMERICA: USAGE
23.6 LATIN AMERICA: BLADE
23.7 KEY COUNTRIES
23.7.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.7.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.7.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.7.4 COLUMBIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
24.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
24.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
24.2.1 P&G
24.2.2 EDGEWELL
24.2.3 HARRY'S
24.2.4 KAI
24.2.5 BIC
24.2.6 BOMBAY SHAVING COMPANY
25 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
25.1 P&G
25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
25.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
25.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
25.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
25.2 EDGEWELL
25.3 BIC
25.4 HARRY'S
25.5 BOMBAY SHAVING COMPANY
25.6 KAI
26 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
26.1 ALLEYOOP
26.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
26.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
26.2 ALL GIRLS SHAVE CLUB
26.3 BEBODYWISE
26.4 CARMESI
26.5 DORCO
26.6 EDWIN JAGGER
26.7 ESTRID
26.8 FEATHER
26.9 FFS BEAUTY
26.10 GRÜUM
26.11 HANNI
26.12 HAPPY LEGS CLUB
26.13 JILLRAZOR
26.14 JUNGLE CULTURE
26.15 KITSCH
26.16 LETSSHAVE.COM
26.17 MAKE MY SHAVE
26.18 NUDDY
26.19 OSCAR RAZOR
26.20 OUISHAVE
26.21 PARKER SAFETY RAZOR
26.22 PLUSH
26.23 PRESERVE
26.24 PURE SILK
26.25 REDROOM TECHNOLOGY
26.26 SHISEIDO COMPANY
26.27 SIRONA HYGIENE PRIVATE LIMTED
26.28 STERLING SHAVE CLUB
26.29 SHAVEMOB
26.30 SUPER-MAX
26.31 THE WOMEN'S SHAVE CLUB
26.32 TWEEZERMAN INTERNATIONAL
26.33 THE SHAVE UNION
26.34 WOMEN'S INDIA PERSONAL CARE
27 REPORT SUMMARY
27.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
27.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
28 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
28.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT
28.1.1 NORTH AMERICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
28.1.2 EUROPE: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
28.1.3 APAC: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
28.1.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
28.1.5 LATIN AMERICA: PRODUCT SEGMENTATION
28.2 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
28.2.1 NORTH AMERICA: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL SEGMENTATION
28.2.2 EUROPE: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL SEGMENTATION
28.2.3 APAC: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL SEGMENTATION
28.2.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL SEGMENTATION
28.2.5 LATIN AMERICA: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL SEGMENTATION
28.3 MARKET BY USAGE SEGMENTATION
28.3.1 NORTH AMERICA: USAGE SEGMENTATION
28.3.2 EUROPE: USAGE SEGMENTATION
28.3.3 APAC: USAGE SEGMENTATION
28.3.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: USAGE SEGMENTATION
28.3.5 LATIN AMERICA: USAGE SEGMENTATION
28.4 MARKET BY BLADES SEGMENTATION
28.4.1 NORTH AMERICA: BLADES SEGMENTATION
28.4.2 EUROPE: BLADES SEGMENTATION
28.4.3 APAC: BLADES SEGMENTATION
28.4.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: BLADES SEGMENTATION
28.4.5 LATIN AMERICA: BLADES SEGMENTATION
28.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
28.5.1 CARTRIDGE RAZOR: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
28.5.2 DISPOSABLE RAZORS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
28.5.3 SAFETY RAZORS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
28.5.4 STRAIGHT RAZORS: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
28.5.5 OFFLINE: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
28.5.6 ONLINE: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
28.5.7 BODY: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
28.5.8 FACIAL: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
28.5.9 STAINLESS STEEL: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
28.5.10 CARBON STEEL: GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
29 APPENDIX
29.1 ABBREVIATIONS
