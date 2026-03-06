Huepar Donates Precision Equipment to Glasgow Clyde College to Support Technical Training and Education

GLASGOW, Scotland, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huepar, a global leader in high-precision laser tools, announced a donation of state-of-the-art measuring equipment to Glasgow Clyde College. Following the expansion of its UK service centres earlier this year, this initiative forms part of Huepar's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts to actively invest in local communities and support the next generation of trades professionals.

To support practical skill development for the local workforce, Huepar has provided the college's Anniesland Campus with 20 pieces of industry-standard equipment. This includes eight high-precision laser levels, tripods, and digital measuring tools, specifically allocated for students in construction trades, such as joinery, and painting and decorating.

The collaboration originated from a heartfelt experience. Brian Hart, a Lecturer at the college, first connected with the brand eight years ago when he received a Huepar FC011G laser level as a Father's Day gift from his child. Having relied on the tool's durability and regularly bringing it into his classes for students to use, Hart proudly brought the original, eight-year-old device to the donation.

Building on this legacy of trust, the newly donated equipment is intended to help learners gain critical hands-on experience. By providing access to modern technology, Huepar aims to support students in improving their accuracy in practical work, building confidence, and better preparing for the demands of on-site employment.

"Construction is always evolving, so it's up to us to make sure that this large donation will have a big impact on the skill set that they leave here with," said Fraser Doyle, Curriculum Manager - Construction at Glasgow Clyde College.

"We're happy to collaborate with Glasgow Clyde College on this donation, which we hope will help have a positive influence on students' learning," said Zelda Edwards, VP Global Operations at Huepar.

By combining a localised service infrastructure, a comprehensive 5-Year Warranty, and direct contributions to youth vocational training, Huepar continues to integrate its operations with local community needs in the UK market.

About Huepar

Huepar provides high-precision laser measuring tools for engineers and DIY enthusiasts worldwide. Integrating advanced technology with user-centric design, Huepar drives the industry forward with accurate, durable, and accessible tools. For more information, please visit https://uk.huepar.com/ .

