Hudson Structured Capital Management Announces $719 Million Closing of Hudson Northern Shipping Fund V LP

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. ("HSCM"), an investment manager focused on alternative assets across the Transportation and Re/Insurance sectors, announced the final closing of Hudson Northern Shipping Fund V LP ("HSNF V" or the "Fund") with total commitments of $719 million, exceeding its $700 million target. HNSF V primarily invests in senior loans and capital leases secured by vessels.

The Fund received commitments from both new and existing investors, consisting primarily of public pension plans and insurance companies. As part of the Fund offering, HSCM structured a rated note feeder vehicle to invest in the Fund, which was capitalized by the issuance of notes, a majority of which received investment-grade rating from an independent third-party rating agency at closing. Ratings are opinions and are not guarantees of future performance.

"The final closing of HNSF V reflects a major milestone for the Hudson Northern Shipping strategy, as it is our largest fund vintage to date. Demand for non-bank lending has continued to grow, and we are excited to have broadened our investor base to allow us to meet the needs of our customers" said Jason Braunstein, Co-Chief Investment Officer for the strategy.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of a rated note feeder vehicle focused exclusively on blue-water shipping," said Michael Millette, Managing Partner of HSCM. "This structure has allowed new investors to access this lightly-correlated sector."

Performance Trust Capital Partners LLC acted as structuring advisor and Haynes Boone acted as counsel for the rated note feeder vehicle. Seward & Kissel LLP acted as fund counsel for HNSF V.

Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. is an asset manager focused on alternative investments in the Re/Insurance and Transportation sectors. The firm pursues opportunities across primary, secondary, and structured transactions with an emphasis on disciplined underwriting, alignment, and capital efficiency. For more information, please visit www.hscm.com.

