Hudini Drives Digital Innovation to Boost Guest Engagement and Revenue for Atlantis Dubai

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Dubai, home to two of the city's most iconic resorts—Atlantis, The Palm, and Atlantis The Royal—has partnered with Hudini to revolutionize the guest experience by introducing a new omnichannel app. This collaboration aims to enhance guest engagement at more touchpoints, driving convenience, personalization, and revenue growth.

Atlantis, The Palm is an entertainment haven, located on The Palm in Dubai, offering 22 hectares of waterpark fun at Aquaventure World, marine attractions, luxury shopping, and 35 world-renowned restaurants. Atlantis The Royal, an ultra-luxury resort, is synonymous with elite experiences, featuring celebrity chef restaurants, luxury retail, and spectacular ocean views. This property continues to set new hospitality standards, being listed among The World's 50 Best Hotels.

Objective: Deeper Engagement and Personalization

Atlantis Dubai sought to increase guest interaction throughout the stay, ensuring a seamless experience at every step—whether ordering room service, making reservations, or booking activities. In a tech-savvy hospitality market like Dubai, digital transformation is crucial to meet evolving guest expectations. The goal was to leverage technology to build deeper connections, enrich guest experiences, and drive higher ancillary revenues.

The Hudini Solution

Through Hudini, Atlantis launched a guest experience app that integrates all touchpoints of a guest's stay into one interface. From check-in to room service and booking activities, the app enhances convenience and personalizes experiences. The data generated from these interactions helps suggest curated experiences tailored to guests' preferences, amplifying the sense of luxury and personalization.

Results

90% Digital Key Success Rate : Guests accessed their rooms seamlessly via mobile, outperforming the industry standard.

: Guests accessed their rooms seamlessly via mobile, outperforming the industry standard. 25 Million Guest Interactions : The app has registered millions of interactions, with over 13,000 users each month.

: The app has registered millions of interactions, with over 13,000 users each month. 14-Minute Average Engagement Time : Guests spent significant time personalizing their stay through the app.

: Guests spent significant time personalizing their stay through the app. 25,000+ In-Room Dining Orders : Data-powered recommendations helped drive food and beverage engagement.

: Data-powered recommendations helped drive food and beverage engagement. 11,000+ Housekeeping Requests: Guests scheduled housekeeping services at their convenience.

Oliver Stütz, Digital & Innovation Marketing Project Manager at Atlantis Dubai, noted, "The Atlantis Dubai App has significantly enhanced the guest experience. Hudini's customized solution exceeded our expectations, improving engagement and satisfaction. Hudini delivered a customised, multi-featured solution that met our integration needs. Their team worked hard to develop our uniquely designed front end that is both user-friendly and visually appealing. Working with Hudini has been a good experience."

