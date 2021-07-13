Hubilo Welcomes the Public to Launch Party Featuring Acclaimed Drag Taste Drag Queens

14th July event will unveil the next generation of Hubilo's platform and give guests a glimpse into the future of digital events

LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubilo Technologies Inc. , the world-class leader in virtual and hybrid event management technology, has announced it will be joined by the queens behind Drag Taste, the number one online experience in the world, at the global launch event for the next generation of its platform on 14th July at 12pm PST/8pm BST.

The interactive and inclusive event will be hosted by Drag Taste founder Pedro Pico - also known by his alter ego, a grumpy old grandma named Teresa Al Dente – and will unveil the latest enhancements to the Hubilo platform, which gives event hosts like Pico the tools they need to take their creativity to the next level.

Since transitioning his entire Lisbon, Portugal-based interactive mixology and cooking show model online at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pico's Drag Taste has become the world's top online experience.

Garnering over 15,000 5-star reviews from hundreds of thousands of attendees, Drag Taste is a shining example of how mega hybrid and virtual events will succeed far into the future with the help of solutions like Hubilo's.

"As humans, we're all naturally very creative. No matter the problem or the situation, we still find a way to forge a connection with others and that's become really apparent over the course of the pandemic," Pico said. "In the new digital world, we're able to reach and connect with more audiences than ever before - there's so much opportunity to reimagine online experiences and partnering with Hubilo is helping us to do that."

Vaibhav Jain, Hubilo founder and CEO, added, "Hubilo's platform makes it easy for everyone to share their creativity with the world. We encourage everyone to join us for the launch event on 14th July so they can experience just how interactive and engaging our event platform truly is."

The world's biggest launch party is open to the public and will kick off the next era in digital events. Attendees can expect a highly interactive experience in which anything can happen!

Joining the drag queens and Vaibhav Jain on stage will be event industry trailblazer Dahlia El Gazzar; Shailesh Hegde, Hubilo global head of product development; Cathy Song Novelli, senior vice president of marketing and communications; and keynote speaker serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, as well as Drag Taste's Founder and CEO Pedro Pico.

Come one, come all, come as you are. Register for the largest launch party in the digital world today: https://hubilo.com/events-reimagined/ .

Drag Taste

Drag Taste offers unique Experiences filled with interactive Live Shows and Authentic Food, always hosted by fabulous Drag Queens! Our Experiences are Activities designed with one single purpose: to give you the best time of your life! Drag Taste Experiences are for Everyone! You can make them in Lisbon or Online, by yourself, with friends, family, or even with your company! No matter which Experience you choose, you will always feel welcomed in a special way. You'll interact with stunning Local Queens, learn secrets about traditional Portuguese food and drinks, watch unique live show performances, and be treated like family!

About Hubilo Technologies Inc :

Hubilo is the virtual + hybrid event platform built for engagement and event excellence. Hubilo's mission is to drive engagement - first and foremost - yielding greater business results. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event run on the Hubilo platform executes perfectly every time. Hubilo is headquartered out of San Francisco in the US, with offices in London in the UK and Bengaluru in India with clients in the United States, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and Africa. Hubilo's 500 plus clients are inclusive of names like United Nations, Roche, Informa Markets, Tech in Asia, Fortune, AWS, Siemens, Cognizant, GITEX, and several others. Led by Founders Vaibhav Jain and Mayank Agarwal, Hubilo was incorporated in 2015, and in 2020, in less than a year of fundraising, Hubilo raised a seed round of $4.5 million and a Series 'A' round of $23.5 million from leading Venture Capital firms like Lightspeed Venture Partners and Balderton Capital, and several renowned angel investors.

