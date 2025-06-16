HUAZHI ENERGY Launches a C&I Energy Storage Project with EnerBox in Benelux

HEFEI, China, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 6, 2025, HUAZHI ENERGY unveiled an innovative commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage project in the Benelux region. This groundbreaking initiative incorporates two EnerBox systems with a total capacity of 250 kW/558 kWh. The successful completion of this project showcases HUAZHI's exceptional capabilities in installation speed, safety, operational reliability, and smart management.

Due to the increasing energy demands of agricultural machinery, significant load variations and underuse of PV systems, a customized energy storage solution has been seamlessly integrated into the farm's power framework to optimize its energy management by facilitating peak shaving, improving the utilization of PV systems, enabling the farm to generate additional revenue by selling stored energy during peak pricing periods.

Moreover, the project employs real-time control (RTC) and deep-on-site EMS, which monitors comprehensive status, and carries out an AI-empowered energy + flexibility trading aggregator with the plant's PV+Storage system. By leveraging the advanced predictive capabilities of the EMS, the system strategically charges batteries when electricity prices are low or even negative in the imbalance market and discharges during times of high electricity prices.

Flexible and Trusted Choices

The EnerBox features a modular design for flexible configurations, with cabinet capacities ranging from 232 kWh to 279 kWh. The installation is straightforward without the need for complex setups or heavy machinery. Multiple units can be connected in parallel to meet various demands. It has protection ratings of IP55&C4, making it suitable for temperatures from -30 °C to 50 °C.

Self-developed PCS : Enabling Ultra-Reliable, Long-Duration

The PCS-125K/EU boasts an impressive IP65 protection rating and is built with high-quality components, ensuring remarkable adaptability and durability. With its millisecond-level response time, the system is perfectly suited for projects involving fast reserve capacity (FCR), automatic frequency restoration reserve (aFRR), and manual frequency restoration reserve (mFRR).

Ready to Unlock the C&I Potential in Europe

HUAZHI has successfully undertook numerous projects worldwide with a strong emphasis on user-side applications, which help clients lower costs, boost efficiency, and shift to sustainable energy. Europe remains a key market for HUAZHI, somewhere where the company has built strong local partnerships and is well-positioned to further enhance its brand recognition.

By strengthening localized services abroad, HUAZHI is dedicated to broadening its global presence, offering innovative products, providing flexible solutions, delivering comprehensive services, and fostering the growth of our partners' business.

Visit https://www.hzess.com or contact overseas@huaz-tec.com .

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hzess

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711259/HUAZHI_ENERGY.jpg