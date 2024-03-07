Huawei's Chen Haiyong: Intelligence Boosts Innovation, Collaboration Wins the Future

BARCELONA, Spain, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd New Calling Industry Development Forum at MWC 2024, hosted by GTI and China Mobile and co-hosted by Huawei, saw Chen Haiyong, President of CS&IMS Domain, Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, deliver a keynote speech entitled "Intelligence Boosts Innovation, Collaboration Wins the Future". In this speech, he explained the strategy for evolution towards 5.5G calling networks and proposed a path for the voice industry in the 5.5G era to achieve business success in multiple dimensions, such as content and platform operations. Intelligence empowers more innovative services and better experiences for New Calling. It helps build a platform for the application ecosystem, opens up new communication options, drives new growth in the voice industry, and achieves shared business success.

Communication for conveying content, and content for creating value

Communications technologies were developed to ease the communication between people, especially those over long distances.

Chen believes that this technological evolution will pave the way for success in the voice industry. For example, ultra-HD videos were added to enable the dial pad to turn into a new media platform, opening up new space for operators' content operations. Intelligent and interactive capabilities were added to transform a call into a virtual assistant, providing users with services such as translation, call pickup, and speech-to-text conversion. Data channels were added to connect calls to the Internet, enable enterprise numbers to serve as an enterprise service platform, and upgrade the dial pad to a service portal. For example, with interactive menus, users can query and subscribe to telecom services as well as book meals or other services, without installing or registering with any apps. New Calling will bring new value to operators' platform-based operations.

Intelligence driving New Calling and improving communication experiences

Chen stated that Huawei launched New Calling during last year's MWC to help operators shift their business models from voice-only to content operations. With the 1+3+N architecture, New Calling leverages the voice & video fundamental network to enable three competitive calling capabilities — UHD calling, interactive calling, and intelligent calling. These capabilities help roll out an array of innovative services. Over the past year, Huawei has helped leading operator attract millions of New Calling users.

This year, Huawei will release New Calling-Advanced to upgrade the intelligence capabilities of New Calling. The Multi-modal Communication Function (MCF) will be introduced to integrate Huawei-developed and third-party intelligent processing components. MCF-based multi-modal communications will give rise to a variety of atomic services, such as real-time translation and real-time voice driven avatars, enabling operators and industry partners to create more new services and scenarios. New Calling is stepping into the 5.5G multi-modal communications era.

Developing the dial pad into a service platform

Chen pointed out that the native dialer offers operators a natural edge, and that industry partners should jointly develop the native dialer into a service platform to deliver more value-added services. With the native dialer, New Calling can leverage high bandwidth and high-performance computing to provide users with optimal experiences. In addition, New Calling enables industry users to customize various services based on mini apps and interactive capabilities brought by IMS data channels, maximizing the value of operators' calling networks.

The growth of the New Calling industry requires collective efforts from operators, chip and terminal vendors, and standards and industry organizations. Huawei welcomes more partners to participate in the development of New Calling.

