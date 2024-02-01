Huawei Wins Energy Globe World Award for Net Zero Carbon Intelligent Campus Project, Jointly Built with the Yancheng Power Supply Company of State Grid Jiangsu

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Net Zero Carbon Intelligent Campus Project has been awarded 2023 Energy Globe World Award. The Project also known as Yancheng Low-Carbon & Smart Energy Industrial Park is a collaborative effort by the Yancheng Power Supply Company of State Grid Jiangsu and Huawei. This innovative project is recognized for its remarkable integration of clean energy, which comprises 85% of its total energy consumption, with 100% of its terminal energy consumption being electric. It boasts an annual saving of 3 million kWh of electricity and a reduction of approximately 5600 tons in carbon emissions each year. Further accolades include the 2022 World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Champion Prize. Dr. Anthony Hu Hao, Chief Expert of Huawei Electric Power Digitalization Business Unit, was applauded for his exemplary leadership in the project and delivered speech at the award ceremony.

Dr. Anthony Hu Hao is presented with the Energy Globe World Award trophy and certificate

The Energy Globe World Award is presented by a panel of organizations including Energy Globe Foundation, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber. In 2023, the Net Zero Carbon Intelligent Campus Project was selected from over 2000 best projects from over 180 countries and regions, becoming China's only winner to receive this award. The international jury said, "the project embraces five core values - net-zero carbon energy supply, multi-energy coordination, optimal energy efficiency, digital empowerment, and cross-border innovation. It integrates renewables, centralized and distributed energy systems, hydrogen, and energy storage. Challenges in energy, carbon, and digital integration are addressed through a three-dimensional approach, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing for sustainable and intelligent operations. The project has received international recognition as a model for global carbon neutrality and sustainable development."

Led by Dr. Anthony Hu Hao, the award-winning project is based on the zero-carbon smart energy system and his T³ Transformation Model, encompassing energy, zero-carbon, and digital transformation. The project focuses on smart zero carbon, energy, and smart scenarios to achieve integrated planning, construction, and operations. It sets an example for building a green, low-carbon, safe, and efficient energy system in campus scenarios. It also assists cities and countries in achieving their carbon-neutral objectives.

In addition, the project and solution won the Champion Prize at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) 2022 in June 2022, and was awarded as one of the Top 10 Global Projects of 2022 Paulson Prize for Sustainability. The core theories, architectures and models of the project have won two awards for Best Paper and Best Report at the IEEE International Conference on Energy Internet and Energy System Integration and the International Power and Energy Development Forum 2023.

Huawei is committed to becoming the best transition partner for the global electric power industry. It delivers scenario-based solutions for power generation, transmission and transformation, distribution, and consumption. These solutions and success stories are instrumental in aiding global power companies to achieve secure, efficient, green, and innovative transformations. In doing so, Huawei will pave a digital way for global energy transition and achieving carbon neutrality goals.

