HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series Brings Secure Contactless Payments with Curve Pay

Latest wearable from Huawei turns your wrist into a smart, secure, cashback-earning wallet, designed for the generation that leaves their phone in their bag

LONDON, May 13, 2026 /PR Newswire/ -- The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series was officially launched on 7 May at Huawei's "Now Is Your Spark" global product launch event in Bangkok, Thailand.

Huawei brings secure Curve Pay payments to HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series.

Combined with Curve Pay, which enables a truly wallet - and phone-free payment experience at any contactless terminal, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series becomes the ultimate everyday companion for a young and active generation that wants to travel light, stay connected, and leave the phone behind.

Part of Huawei's commitment to the evaluation and accessibility of wearable-first payments without compromising on security or convenience, this exciting partnership with Curve also reflects a broader industry shift, with digital and contactless payments now becoming embedded in everyday life. By continuing to expand payment capabilities across its wearable portfolio and rapidly integrating Curve Pay into the new HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series, Huawei is reinforcing its commitment to delivering seamless, secure and convenient phone-free payment experiences for European consumers*.

KEY FEATURES

Tap to Pay: One Smart Wallet on Your Wrist

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series supports Curve Pay NFC contactless payments – tap to pay at any compatible terminal with a single gesture from the watch. Curve consolidates multiple bank cards into one smart account, letting you choose your preferred payment card anytime in the mobile app.

Secure Off-Wrist Detection

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series includes secure off-wrist detection: if the watch is removed from the wearer's wrist, a passcode is automatically triggered before payments or sensitive features can be accessed.

Go Light: The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series Lifestyle

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series is Huawei's lightest and most stylish Fit-series wearable, designed for people who want to do more with less. Built for sports, the outdoors, and everyday movement, it features a Mini-Workout mode, wrist-based micro-movement stretching, and cycling auto-detection with real-time virtual power and cadence, making it the ideal phone-free companion.

Exclusive Curve Pay Prize Draw Campaign

To celebrate the launch of Curve Pay on the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series, Curve Pay is launching an exclusive prize draw giving eligible customers the chance to win one of 50 HUAWEI WATCH prizes, including the new HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5**. Customers can take part by making eligible Curve Pay payments during the promotional period. Terms and conditions apply.

Learn more:

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series: https://consumer.huawei.com/uk/wearables/watch-fit5

HUAWEI Health: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/mobileservices/health

Curve Pay Prize draw Campaign: https://www.curve.com/huawei-prize-draw/

Curve Pay Prize draw Campaign T&Cs: https://www.curve.com/legal/huawei-prize-draw-2026-terms/

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, India, and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables, and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

About Curve Pay

Curve Pay is a pioneering digital wallet that works to save you money and enhance every payment you make. It avoids hidden currency conversion fees, lets you switch cards after purchase, and helps you earn more rewards on top of your existing benefits. At the heart of the experience is the Curve Pay wallet, bringing all your cards into one secure place and putting your finances on autopilot.

*All EU member states plus UK, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

**Curve Pay Prize draw campaign: 30 April to 29 May 2026.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2977882/HUAWEI_WATCH_FIT5_CURVE_PAY.jpg