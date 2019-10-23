Huawei Unveils the Latest 5G Full-Series Solutions

"5G has come. Powerful networks deliver optimal user experiences. Advanced algorithms ensure optimal performance. Autonomous driving networks empower the most efficient operation and maintenance. This is what we aim to help operators achieve with 5G," said Edward Deng.

Latest 5G Full-Series Solution for Optimal 5G Experience

Massive MIMO is key to expanding the limits of Shannon's Law and achieving a significant capacity increase on mobile networks. Huawei has pioneered the industry's first commercial Massive MIMO products based on self-developed chips.

More than 40,000 units have been deployed across China and Japan, enabling operators to increase network capacity by three to five times. Looking back, Huawei's first generation Massive MIMO defined an engineering benchmark for large-scale multi-antenna solutions, representing one of the most important breakthroughs in the past decade.

Massive MIMO has been broadly recognized as a standard configuration for 5G mobile networks. Its performance directly determines the quality of 5G networks.

To leverage a 5G carrier's high bandwidth and overcome the coverage limitation of C-band, Huawei released its second generation 5G Massive MIMO, which was the first in the industry to support large-scale deployment. It was also the first of its kind to support 200 MHz bandwidth and transmit power of 200 W, while boasting a lighter weight and reduced dimensions.

Such excellent performance resulted in approximately 400,000 shipments, and this figure is projected to reach 600,000 by the end of 2019. It provides operators with a crucial foundation to ensure Gbps experiences on 5G networks.

As 5G begins to see large-scale deployment all around the world, Huawei has released its third generation 5G Massive MIMO. Combining industry-leading technologies and processes, such as 7nm chips and new compound materials, this product further improves performance over its previous models.

This Massive MIMO product supports up to 400 MHz bandwidth in all spectrum scenarios, the highest in the industry. Its transmit power is up to 320 W, also the industry's highest, allowing for wider C-band coverage. Weight-wise, the Huawei product once again takes the record, coming in at only 25 kg, enabling it to be deployed by a single person in most scenarios. Its power consumption is comparable to the RRUs having the same transmit power, enabling operators to reduce mobile network OPEX. It will eliminate the barriers to global deployment across all scenarios, and become a new standard to drive large-scale 5G deployment.

At the 2019 Global Mobile Broadband Forum, Mr. Deng also released the latest 5G full-series all-scenario products. They include BladeAAU, Easy Macro 3.0, BookRRU 3.0, and LampSite Sharing, as well as mmWave macro sites, pole sites, and small cells. BladeAAU supports single-pole installation and offers the industry's highest integration, allowing all sub-6GHz bands to be deployed in a single box in which both active and passive antennas are integrated. Easy Macro 3.0 and BookRRU 3.0 are pole site products utilizing multi-antenna technology for the first time. LampSite Sharing is the industry's digital indoor solution, supporting 400 MHz bandwidth to ensure significant capacity for indoor hotspots.

