Huawei Unveils Flagship IdeaHub ES3/S3, Bringing AI to Offices and Making IdeaHub Everywhere

10 Mar, 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the MWC Barcelona 2025, at the Huawei Intelligent Collaboration Forum themed "Embracing a Smarter Future with Boundless Collaboration", Huawei unveiled its flagship conference whiteboard, the IdeaHub ES3/S3. Huawei's disruptive technologies are forging the path for enterprises to embrace a more intelligent and digital future.

Gu Xuejun, President of Huawei Intelligent Collaboration
HUAWEI IdeaHub ES3/S3

Gu Xuejun, President of Huawei Intelligent Collaboration, stated, "We hope our solution can improve communication and resource sharing. We are dedicated to offer high-quality audiovisual performance, smart user experience, simple operation and maintenance, and an open, compatible ecosystem."

Next-Gen Flagship Conference Whiteboard, Empowering Smart Office with AI

  • Superior audiovisuals

AI-powered image enhancement delivers crystal-clear visuals and zero-cost HD cloud conferencing. An electronically controlled camera privacy shield strengthens security, while the 24-mic array with 15-meter sound pickup and AI-powered noise reduction ensure exceptional audio clarity. Acoustic Baffle 2.0 dynamically adjusts sound boundaries, effectively blocking external noise for an uninterrupted, distraction-free experience.

  • Intelligent collaboration

The IdeaHub supports up to nine panes in meetings, with intelligent image layout adjustment and intuitive mirroring controls for a seamless experience. The next-gen remote control supports convenient line drawing and circle selection operations, thanks to the enhanced laser pointer accuracy. The device enables seamless collaboration through bi-directional connectivity and interactive features, backed by a 66 W Type-C port for rapid and sustained power delivery during extended use.

Huawei is committed to driving seamless connections and collaboration across individuals, teams, and organizations through continuous innovation. By bringing digital transformation to every workspace, we accelerate progress toward a fully connected, intelligent world across industries.

