Huawei Releases the ISP Business Success Driven by RAMS White Paper and GIGA+ Global Online Showcase

06 Mar, 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2025, Huawei unveiled the ISP Business Success Driven by RAMS white paper (RAMS stands for ROI, Availability, Maintenance, and Security) and the Brazilian GIGA+ global online showcase, marking a significant step forward for ISPs/MSPs in their pursuit of green, efficient, and intelligent development.

York Yue, Vice President of Huawei and President of the ISP Business Unit, delivers an opening speech (PRNewsfoto/HUAWEI)
ISP Business Success Driven by RAMS White Paper Pre-release Ceremony (PRNewsfoto/HUAWEI)
Brazil GIGA+ ISP global showcase launch ceremony (PRNewsfoto/HUAWEI)

Mr. York Yue, Vice President of Huawei and President of the ISP Business Unit, emphasized in his session speech: " As AI-powered services such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek experience exponential adoption, end customers demand real-time cloud-device synergy. In response, Huawei collaborates with customers and partners to engineer intelligent RAMS architecture. This integrated framework delivers fast and stable resources encompassing network pipelines, storage, and data centers. By implementing this architecture, ISPs and MSPs can achieve enhanced ROI while delivering fast and stable services."

RAMS Architecture drives ISP business success

As information technology continues to advance and intelligent devices become increasingly ubiquitous, ISPs face the challenge of creating high-quality digital networks while minimizing costs in the era of digitization. Huawei tailored intelligent RAMS architecture to help ISPs and MSPs accelerate monetization of coverage, bandwidth, and experience. Huang Dachuan, CTO of Huawei ICT Marketing and Solution Sales Department, said at MWC: "By leveraging our technical strength in cloud-pipe-edge-device synchronization, Huawei developed RAMS architecture that features an intelligent platform layer, an evolutionary support layer, a flexible access layer, and a secure business layer, empowering ISPs to build scalable, maintainable, and reliable intelligent networks, reducing the ROI cycle, and driving business innovation."

Huawei has released a preview of the white paper, delving into the challenges faced by global ISPs in their business growth and network expansion. The paper outlines forward-thinking RAMS architecture tailored to meet business needs, offering technical guidance and benchmark standards for ISPs to achieve sustained success.

Brazil collaborate with Huawei to establish new benchmarks for ISP intelligent networks

In the wave of digital transformation, Huawei joined forces with Brazil GIGA+ to launch online showcase dedicated to home broadband and enterprise network scenarios. This platform integrates cloud, network, AI, and other technologies to create fast and stable intelligent networks. It showcases the effectiveness and value of Huawei's all-optical home broadband access network, ISP optical converged transport network, and intelligent network O&M solutions in both residential and commercial settings, providing valuable insights and practical models for ISPs to develop their digital and intelligent businesses.

Huawei remains committed to driving innovation and investment in the ISP/MSP sector. To date, Huawei has supplied leading products, solutions, and services to over 5,000 ISP clients across more than 120 countries and regions worldwide, fostering partnerships for a smarter future in the ISP/MSP industry.

For more about Huawei's ISP/MSP solutions，please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/ict-service-provider

