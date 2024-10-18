Huawei Releases the fgOTN White Paper for Electric Power to Accelerate Intelligence with Technological Innovation

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At GITEX GLOBAL 2024 in Dubai, during the summit themed "Leading Infrastructure to Accelerate Electric Power Intelligence", Huawei released the fgOTN White Paper for Electric Power. The white paper aims to promote the digital and intelligent transformation of the electric power industry.

At the summit, Dr. Eesa M. Bastaki, Honorary Chairman of IEEE UAE Section, and Marcio Szechtman, Ex-CIGRE Technical Council Chair, introduced the industry standards, development trends, and digital transformation progress of power distribution facilities.

Huawei and partners jointly releasing the fgOTN White Paper for Electric Power

David Sun, Vice President, CEO of the Electric Power Digitalization BU, Huawei, delivered a keynote speech where he discussed how the changing structure of the power system has shifted the focus of power companies. With the rapid development of new energy, power companies are facing challenges such as difficulty in managing multiple access points and monitoring the power supply, as well as issues with interaction and consumption. The key to addressing these challenges lies in the distribution network. Huawei's Intelligent Distribution Solution (IDS) aims to help power companies build intelligent distribution network by reducing line loss, improving power supply reliability, and enhancing management of distributed photovoltaic and charging pile groups.

In addition, security and reliability have always been a top priority for the power system. To address issues such as rapid expansion of equipment scale, exponential growth in power technology complexity, and equipment exceeding its service life in the power generation and transformation fields, Huawei has proposed Intelligent Power Station Solution and Intelligent Substation Solution to support power companies in transitioning from passive to active operation and moving towards predictive maintenance. At the same time, power companies are looking to improve OPEX efficiency through digital means, particularly by reducing communication costs through target network communication, reducing system construction costs through digital architecture reconstruction, and reducing labor costs through talent transformation.

Li Shenglei, Technical Director of the R&D Center of State Grid Shaanxi Electric Power Information and Communication Company, spoke of the latest practices of the IDS in State Grid Shaanxi. He said, "The latest version of high-speed power line communications (HPLC) is extremely helpful to us. The ability to identify the topology is crucial for measuring line loss and responding to emergencies. The HPLC and RF test outcomes are sufficient for most service scenarios."

The load side presents the biggest challenge for the future power system, and improving backbone communication network is crucial in addressing this challenge. Huawei has partnered with global power partners to release the fgOTN White Paper for Electric Power. The release ceremony was attended by Sabu Mathew, CEO of 3W Networks, Sam Wang, Deputy Chief Engineer of Himark, Nick Liu, Vice President of Enterprise Optical Domain, Huawei, and Jason Li, President of Global Marketing & Solutions for Electric Power Digitalization BU, Huawei.

Nick Liu said in his speech, "The fgOTN in the OTN architecture offers several benefits, including providing transmission channels of high reliability, low latency, and high efficiency for small-granularity services like electric power. It can also easily increase network bandwidth for future digital and intelligent development, making it an excellent solution for upgrading SDH networks and constructing digital and intelligent grid networks."

In the future, Huawei will continue to work with customers and partners to pave the way for intelligent electric power through scenario-driven and joint innovation.

