Huawei Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei is proud to announce that it was named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure — the only Chinese company to receive this distinction. We believe it demonstrates the widespread recognition of Huawei's SD-WAN solution from customers worldwide.

On Gartner Peer Insights, Huawei has earned an overall rating of 4.8/5 stars as of December 31, 20201 for its HUAWEI CloudWAN (HUAWEI SD-WAN) solution. This impressive result is based on factual reviews from 58 customers1 across a wide variety of sectors, such as finance, communications, manufacturing, and services. These reviews praise Huawei's products and solutions — including NetEngine AR series enterprise routers and iMaster NCE (a campus network management and control system) — in terms of product functionality, deployment, O&M, and service support.

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Currently, Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 255,000 verified reviews in more than 355 markets.

The overall messages from customers who chose Huawei's SD-WAN solution are extremely positive. Here are some excerpts:

"The CloudWAN provides a good solution for interconnection between the overall branch and DC in Japan , to fulfil high speed remote access requirement. Furthermore, the O&M experience is literally good, as it guarantees the normal operation of the overall solution. The O&M system describes the major activities in different phases of the O&M lifecycle, including the detailed process of ZTP and the monitoring and visualization of key information such as alarms and link statuses during system running, thereby improving the O&M efficiency of enterprise network." (As of December 19, 2020 ) — IT Engineer in the manufacturing industry (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/wan-edge-infrastructure/vendor/huawei/product/cloudwan/review/view/1267482)

Huawei is an established player in the SD-WAN market, having served over one thousand customers around the world, including in Italy, Spain, Mexico, Japan, Thailand, and China. As of September 2020, Huawei had been named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure2 for three consecutive years.

"We're thrilled to be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure again in 2021. We appreciate all the feedback our customers provide via Gartner Peer Insights, helping us to keep innovating and forging ahead," said Cao Tongqiang, director of Huawei's SD-WAN solution. "As we move forward, we will continue to provide first-class solutions and products that meet customer requirements while remaining both innovative and customer-centric, helping customers to accelerate digital transformation."

For more information about Huawei's NetEngine AR routers and SD-WAN solution, visit Huawei SD-WAN website.

