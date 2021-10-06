Huawei Presents FusionSolar All-Scenario Smart PV & Storage Solution at Intersolar 2021

With the commitment of net-zero globally and inevitable trend of building a new power system based on renewable energy, the PV industry has become a key pillow of achieving carbon neutrality.

PV power generation will become the main energy source of the future, and PV will become more available for all.

Energy storage becomes a necessary enabling technology to help renewables from adapting grids to enhancing the grids;

Low-carbon will run through all scenarios of our life.

The key to carbon neutrality is to build a new power system with renewable as the main source which features 1) high proportion of renewable energy, 2) high proportion of power electronic equipment, 3) high degree of digitalization, and 4) high degree of intelligence. Huawei leverages its leading advantages in digital and power electronics, and presents its FusionSolar All-scenario Smart PV & Storage Solution to achieve low-carbon power generation.

1. Large-scale Utility Scenario: Create a Future-proof Smart PV Generator

Huawei offers key products including Smart PV Controller, Smart Transformer, Smart-array Controller and PV Plant Management Systems for utility scale scenario. The solutions have the advantages of high yields, smart O&M, safe & reliable and grid forming with key technologies and features such as Smart IV curve diagnosis 4.0 and Smart String-Level Disconnector, which can realize DC input reversal connect, backflow and internal short circuit, avoiding inverter fault spread, which may cause fire in some special cases.

With the application of 210mm high-current modules, the string current will reach 20A, and conventional inverter generally has the situation of DC current limitation. Huawei Smart PV Controller (e.g.SUN2000-215KTL-H3) supports maximum MPPT current which is 100A and can connect up to 5 strings, it can effectively solve the problem of DC current limitation.

In addition, Huawei showcases its all-scenario smart string energy storage solution. In traditional energy storage solutions, the difference in battery modules triggers mismatches, resulting in battery capacity degradation, a fast attenuation, difficult O&M, and high risks. With the deep integration of digital information technology, power electronics technology and energy storage technology, Huawei leverages the controllability of power electronics to solve the inconsistency of lithium batteries, bringing down LCOS by 20%.

2. Green Residential Power 2.0: Start New Life in a Low-carbon Home

The upgraded Green Residential Power 2.0 solution highlights the innovative "1+3+X" structure. With the Smart Energy Controller at the core, it is equipped with three key components --- the optimizer, the smart string ESS and the Green Power Cloud to build the intelligent power ecosystem. The Green Residential Power 2.0 solution, focusing on smart power generation, storage and smart power consumption with multiple active safety features, can lower the home energy bill and allow homeowners to start a new low-carbon life.

With the application of optimizers, Huawei help homeowners to increase power generation by up to 30%. Combined with smart string ESS and the Green Power Cloud, the system can increase the self-use ratio of green power to over 95%, minimizing the dependence on the grid and reducing electricity bills.

Safety remains the top priority for smart PV solution in residential scenario. On the rooftop, a full series of intelligent arc protection and rapid shutdown technologies are applied to achieve zero voltage and zero arc in emergency situations. For energy storage, Huawei has added three layers of protection to achieve active safety, including AI-powered internal cell short circuit diagnosis to avoid fire hazards, cell-level temperature control to detect overheating, and optimizer-enabled 0V rapid shutdown for safer installation and maintenance.

When it comes to smart power consumption, Huawei also releases a brand new digital feature - PV, Storage & Consumption AI Synergy. Based on big data learning of weather and user electricity consumption habits, AI can accurately predict future PV power generation and household electricity consumption. Accordingly, it can optimally control the charging and discharging of energy storage under three different scenarios: sunny days, cloudy and rainy days, finally smart homes mode. With such technology, it can help to maximize green electricity revenue in each scenario and effectively increase the ratio of self-consumed green electricity. Compared with the 60% of pure solar scenario, to 85% of PV with storage scenario, now the Green Residential Power 2.0 combined with the PV, Storage & Consumption AI Synergy function can further increase the self-consumption ratio of green power to more than 95%.

3. Green C&I Power 1.0: Let Green Power Empower All Industries

Huawei launched its new C&I solution this year, which fits for different application scenarios: solar only, storage only, solar + storage + charging and off-grid. With the application of optimizers and the smart string energy storage system, the solution can improve the energy yield by 30% and energy storage power by up to 15%. Huawei inverters support intelligent AFCI arc protection and automatically shut down within 0.5s, ensuring the active safety of systems.

4. Off-grid (fuel removal) Comprehensive Power Supply Solutions: Green and Inclusive Power Supply to Bridge the Energy Divide

Currently, nearly 900 million people across the globe have no access to grid power or live in areas with unstable power supply. Diesel generators (DGs) are highly polluting, costly, difficult to maintain, and noisy, which seriously affects the normal life of residents and restricts the local economic development. Huawei showcases the full series of off-grid (fuel removal) comprehensive power supply solutions, called iPowerCube, which include a full series of M\S\P and can be applied to industrial production and livelihood scenarios. iPowerCube can reduce power generation costs by over 60% and help to promote green development, bridge the energy divide, and build a low-carbon society.

5. All-scenario digital management + AI intelligent application

Benefited from the Energy Cloud, customers will have access to All-scenario PV and Storage power plants. Adhering to the concept of all-scenario refined management, Huawei enables module-level monitoring on the PV side while allowing the pack-level 3D visual management on the storage side. At the same time, the combination of big data analysis and AI intelligent applications (such as Smart IV diagnosis, SDS intelligent DC power generation system and PV, Storage & Consumption AI Synergy) will allow PV and storage power plants to perform automatically.

Besides, Huawei is also committed to building a safe and credible digital platform to open data interfaces to a wide range of partners in an effort to break new ground in energy services and achieve win-win cooperation.

The new power system which supported by renewables continues to drive global energy transformation, and the commitment to carbon neutrality accelerates extensive and profound social and economic changes for sustainable development. By leveraging its advantages in digital and power electronics technologies, Huawei Digital Power integrates cutting edge innovations such as watt, thermal, energy storage, cloud, and AI technologies, and ready to journey with customers and partners on clean power generation, energy digitalization, transportation electrification, green ICT infrastructure, and integrated smart energy to build a better and greener future.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653971/vorab_005.jpg

Related Links

http://www.huawei.com



SOURCE Huawei Digital Power