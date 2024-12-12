HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 Embraces Paperless Productivity with Ease

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 features an eye-soothing PaperMatte Display[1] with productivity boosting features including an upgraded HUAWEI Notes app. Tailored for students and light-duty office workers, this handy all-rounder tablet empowers users to embrace a paperless journey while improving efficiency in everyday situations – be it at school, home or on the go.

Dive into Stunning Visuals with HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte's Seamless Touch Display

Featuring a 11.5-inch HUAWEI FullView Display with 2200 x 1440 resolution and 120 Hz high refresh rate[2], HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 transforms paperless tasks, learning and reading into a smooth and vivid viewing experience.

Utilising Nanoscale Anti-Glare Etching Technology, PaperMatte Display minimises reflections, offering a softer and more comfortable visual quality even after prolonged use. The PaperMatte Display has obtained the TÜV Rheinland Reflection-Free Certificate, TÜV Rheinland Paper Like Display Certificate and SGS Low Visual Fatigue Certificate, effectively minimising ambient light reflection while maintaining consistent contrast and a paper-like texture. By reducing visual fatigue and offering effective eye protection, it guarantees comfort and ease, whether you are reading or studying.

Colour eBook Mode[3] utilizes Huawei's proprietary colour-mapping algorithm to balance PaperMatte Display's brightness, hue, and colour temperature. Ideal for immersing yourself in your favourite graphic novels and magazines, it faithfully reproduces the vibrant colours and rich textures of physical books, offering a paper-like feel that brings images to life.

Compatible with HUAWEI M-Pencil Package (3rd generation)[4], the PaperMatte Display allows the pencil tip to seamlessly glides across the surface, offering the perfect balance of moderate damping and subtle vibration. This is further complemented by the pleasant rustle from the friction between the pencil and display – replicating the authentic pen-on-paper experience.

Transform Your Notes with Real Time Audio Synchronisation on HUAWEI Notes

The new Multi-note opening allows you to open multiple notes simultaneously, enabling seamless and hassle-free switching between notes. Further improve your study sessions by leveraging the One-touch split-screen to view and compare notes side by side for easy comparison.

Note replay offers a brand-new efficient note-taking solution by utilising advanced audio processing technology to sync in real time while handwritten notes are being taken. Clicking on the handwritten note will instantly synchronise the audio, ensuring smooth and quick access to the relevant content.

Make sharing notes with colleagues and friends much easier with Seamless sharing. Using an exclusive hinote format, recipients can easily modify shared meeting notes and project ideas, ensuring it stays relevant and useful. Streamline your paperless workflow with effortless note-sharing that boost collaboration and drives efficiency.

Harness the Full Power of HUAWEI MatePad 11.5's PC-Like Productivity

HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 offers a desktop-like experience with access to native desktop applications like PC-level WPS Office[5] Spreadsheet, overcoming the limitation of mobile applications. Floating Multi-Window[6] supports multitasking and intuitive PC-like window management while Multi-Screen Collaboration allows users to use the tablet as a second screen or transfer files between their tablet and phone.

Complete your work setup with the HUAWEI Smart Keyboard[7], which comes in 2 modes for easy on the go creation whenever wherever you are.

Designed for PC office use, Laptop Form provides office workers with a convenient setup to create proposals efficiently at a comfortable angle.

In Split form, this two-piece design features a detachable keyboard and a sturdy panel bracket, securely holding the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 in place. Offering strong structural back support, it allows users to type comfortably in various positions, including on their lap.

HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 will be available soon at Huawei's official online platforms and physical retail stores. With a starting price of €299, visit your local outlets for full product details.

[1] The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition is the only model that supports the PaperMatte Display.

[2] HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 supports a maximum screen refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The screen refresh rate may vary depending on the specific app or game.

[3] All HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 models support Colour eBook Mode but HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition offers an improved visual experience.

[4] HUAWEI M-Pencil package (3rd generation) is sold separately from HUAWEI MatePad 11.5. To use HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) on HUAWEI MatePad 11.5, please pair HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) and HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 with HUAWEI M-Pencil Charger. For more details about HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation), please visit your local retailer.

[5] This feature is only available in certain countries and regions. Supported features are subject to change without notice due to changes to partnerships, authorisations, commercial conditions, and technical considerations.

[6] This feature is only compatible with certain apps and the list of supported apps will be updated regularly. Feature effects are for reference only. The interface and overall experience for this feature may vary depending on the specific product.

[7] HUAWEI Smart Keyboard is sold separately from HUAWEI MatePad 11.5. For more details about HUAWEI Smart Keyboard, please visit your local retailer.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576275/HUAWEI_MatePad_11_5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576276/HUAWEI_MatePad_11_5_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576277/HUAWEI_MatePad_11_5_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576278/HUAWEI_MatePad_11_5_3.jpg