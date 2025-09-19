Huawei Launches Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0, Empowering Enterprises to Create Always-on Data Center Networks with Full Computing Power

SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2025's inaugural Data Center Innovation Summit, themed "Leading AI DC Innovation for an Intelligent Future", Huawei joined over 600 global industry leaders, experts, and scholars to discuss high‑quality, sustainable data center infrastructure in the AI era. Huawei unveiled Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0—a full upgrade to its AI Fabric launched in 2018—empowering enterprises to create always‑on data center networks with full computing power and accelerating digital-intelligent transformation.

Arthur Wang, President of Data Center Network Domain, Huawei Data Communication Product Line, delivering a keynote

In his keynote, Arthur Wang noted that rapid AI iteration and evolving cloud architectures are driving data center networks to a critical inflection point. Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0, built on a three‑layer architecture comprising AI Brain, AI Connectivity, and AI Network Elements, integrates the AI network agent (NetMaster), StarryWing Digital Map (three‑level automation), Xinghuan training + Xingzhi inference scheduling engine, and Rock‑Solid Architecture.

Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0—Creating Always‑on Data Center Networks with Full Computing Power

AI Brain : Uses StarryWing Digital Map and NetMaster for drag‑and‑drop service orchestration and automated deployment, integrated application‑network O&M automation, and end‑to‑end automation across heterogeneous networks and security domains—significantly boosting O&M efficiency.

: Uses StarryWing Digital Map and NetMaster for drag‑and‑drop service orchestration and automated deployment, integrated application‑network O&M automation, and end‑to‑end automation across heterogeneous networks and security domains—significantly boosting O&M efficiency. AI Connectivity : Utilizes the network scale load balancing (NSLB) algorithms to increase network throughput to 95% and improve training/inference efficiency by over 10%. iReliable three‑level reliability technology, built on the Rock‑Solid Architecture, delivers 10× higher reliability.

: Utilizes the network scale load balancing (NSLB) algorithms to increase network throughput to 95% and improve training/inference efficiency by over 10%. iReliable three‑level reliability technology, built on the Rock‑Solid Architecture, delivers 10× higher reliability. AI Network Elements: CloudEngine series general‑purpose computing switches, XH series intelligent computing switches, and StarryLink optical modules enable precise traffic awareness and visualization of packet loss and latency. Intrinsic security and group-based isolation help enhance network security.

Show Floor Highlights—Demonstrating Core Technical Strengths

Huawei's Data Center Network booth featured dynamic demos and simulations of Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0's three-layer architecture, showcasing the value of "AI for Fabric & Fabric for AI." Also displayed: the full 800GE portfolio—including the industry's highest-density 128×800GE fixed switch XH9330, 64×800GE fixed switch XH9320, complete 800GE StarryLink optical modules—plus the Xinghe liquid-cooled cabinet and the industry's first all-port liquid-cooled high-density 128×400GE fixed switch XH9230‑LC.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue open collaboration with partners and customers, advancing research and innovation in data center networking, driving intelligent network upgrades and generational evolution, and creating greater value for industries worldwide.

