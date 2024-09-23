Huawei Launches the ICT Talent Cultivation Solution and Smart Campus Exhibition Center

SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2024, Huawei launched the ICT Talent Cultivation Solution at the global education summit themed Cultivating ICT Talent to Amplify Education Intelligence. In addition, Huawei and University of Shanghai for Science and Technology (USST) jointly launched a smart campus exhibition center to help cultivate well educated ICT talent and accelerate intelligent transformation of the education industry.

Participants of the solution launch were: Youssef Ben Halima, Advisor to the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Tunisia; Dr. Suthiporn Truktrong, Acting Vice President of Prince of Songkla University; Hu Yining, Deputy Director and Doctoral Tutor of the Network and Information Center, Southeast University; Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and President of the Global Public Sector; Liu Jiansheng, President of Huawei Learning & Certification Services Dept; and Sun Gang, Director of Huawei ICT Talent Partner Development Dept.

Huawei ICT Talent Cultivation Solution Empowers Various Industries

As the global digital economy and ICT industry rapidly develop, the need for ICT talent is on the rise. To help cultivate well educated ICT talent, Huawei has developed an innovative ICT talent cultivation solution. This solution provides comprehensive ICT courses, powerful industry ecosystem advantages, and a global professional trainer system. By providing a one-stop digital talent development platform, innovative teaching resources, and practical training tools, this solution helps universities accelerate ICT talent cultivation and support high-quality development of the digital economy.

Huawei has collaborated with over 2700 universities and educational institutions worldwide to train new ICT professionals who meet market demands. Specifically, Huawei works with Shenzhen Polytechnic University to continuously improve teaching quality by jointly developing new curricula, training teachers, and building training bases. So far, more than 4800 students have passed Huawei's certifications and are taking up positions in informatization, contributing to the advancement of the digital economy and industry.

Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and President of the Global Public Sector, said that Huawei has a strong commitment to the education industry and has partnered with colleges and universities worldwide to gather successful practices in digital and intelligent transformation. Based on customer demands and their characteristics, Huawei teams up with partners to deliver scenario-based solutions and services such as ICT Talent Cultivation, Smart Classroom 3.0, Scientific Research Computing, and Smart School Campus.

Smart Campus of USST Sets a Global Benchmark

Huawei and USST have collaborated to create a smart campus exhibition center that showcases advanced concepts and serves as a model for smart campus construction in China and beyond. To build an all-digital intelligent university, USST focuses on the two main aspects of data and application. It also and works with Huawei to promote the implementation of one-stop online service, management, and learning, thoroughly boosting management efficiency and service levels.

Zhao Ming, Vice President of USST, said that the university is dedicated to accelerating intelligence in education and building a first-class university of science and engineering with outstanding features. USST will continue to promote intelligent education and optimize teaching, research, and management to grow into a smarter educational institution.

Huawei plans to keep delving into the education sector and prioritizing customer needs. We will collaborate with international partners to develop cutting-edge technologies and solutions as well as hasten the digital and intelligent transformation of education, creating smarter campuses, and fostering more forward-thinking, high-caliber professionals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511627/Launch_Huawei_ICT_Talent_Cultivation_Solution.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511628/Launch_smart_campus_exhibition_center.jpg