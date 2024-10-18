Huawei Launches New Products and Solutions for Commercial Market and Works with Partners to Accelerate Digital Intelligence for SMEs

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 44th GITEX GLOBAL, one of the world's largest technology exhibitions, Huawei Commercial Market Summit was held with the theme of "Joining Hands with Partners to Amplify Intelligence for SMEs." At the event, Huawei launched 17 new products and 6 new solutions designed for the global SME market. The company also shared achievements of its continued strategic investment in the commercial market, emphasizing that it will keep adhering to a partner-centric approach. Huawei is committed to working together with partners to serve hundreds of thousands of customers in the commercial market.

Ernest Zhang, President, Partner Development and Commercial & Distribution Business Dept, Enterprise Sales Dept, Huawei Peter Zhang, Director, Commercial Business Dept, Enterprise Sales Dept, Huawei

In his opening speech, Ernest Zhang, President of the Partner Development and Commercial & Distribution Business Dept in Huawei Enterprise Sales Dept, said: "Over the past year, Huawei has achieved rapid growth in the commercial market in terms of the number of partners and customers, and overall revenue. Huawei will firmly adhere to its partner-led commercial market strategy, join hands with partners to gain in-depth insights into customer requirements across industries and sub-scenarios, develop more competitive products and scenario-based solutions accordingly, build a mutually beneficial partnership system, and empower partners' digital and intelligent capabilities, so as to achieve success together with our partners in the digital, intelligent future of the commercial market."

Peter Zhang, Director of the Commercial Business Dept in Huawei Enterprise Sales Dept, said: "Leveraging Huawei's deep technical expertise in the ICT field and decades of experience in digital transformation, we have launched over 300 innovative products and scenario-based solutions for the commercial market. Through the HUAWEI eFly platform, we have digitally supported our partners in expanding their business with enterprise customers. It is Huawei's partner policy in the commercial market to build a partner-centric and trustable ecosystem, so that partners can gain more benefits, incentives, and profits."

For education, healthcare, manufacturing, SMEs, and other key industries, 17 new products and 6 new solutions were released this time. For example, for the education sector, the brand new IdeaHub K3 redefines classroom interaction experiences; for the manufacturing sector, the freshly upgraded high-quality factory network solution becomes a strong backbone for flexible production; for SMEs, the simplified all-flash data center solution offers top-notch full-stack IT infrastructure; and for managed service providers (MSPs) in the commercial market, diverse solutions featuring easy selling, delivery, O&M, and growth are provided.

At the summit, Yusuf Ahmed, CEO of KEMS Zajil Telecom, the largest Internet service provider in Kuwait, shared how enterprises in Kuwait are actively embracing the anything-as-a-service (XaaS) global transformation and how KEMS Zajil Telecom has leveraged Huawei's leading technologies to provide customers with flexible, diverse, and innovative cloud-based solutions. Richard Pearson, CPDO of SIBCA in the UAE, introduced that there is a growing recognition of green and intelligent concepts as well as technological infrastructure development across industries. SIBCA hopes that their cooperation with Huawei can be expanded from the current network, storage and other product fields to data centers, cloud, and AI, to jointly drive greener and smarter building construction in the near future.

With over three decades of deep cultivation in the ICT field, Huawei has accumulated a wealth of experience in digital transformation and is committed to becoming the core driving force for the rapid development of SMEs in the digital era. In the future, Huawei will keep working with global partners to innovate together, share success, and create a brilliant digital economy for SME customers around the world.

For more about Huawei commercial market solutions, see https://e.huawei.com/cn/industries/commercial-market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533834/Ernest_Zhang.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533835/Peter_Zhang.jpg