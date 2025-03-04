Huawei Launches AI-Ready Data Storage for Carriers to Embrace AI

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2025 Barcelona, Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei Data Storage Product Line, delivered a keynote speech on AI-Ready Data Storage Accelerates Telco-to-Techco Transformation. The speech, delivered at the product and solution launch event.

Dr. Peter Zhou believes the AI-powered transformation of various industries is creating a golden era for data. Global carriers are continuously exploring business value by capitalizing on and monetizing application scenarios, such as smart home and digital factories. And that means higher demands on data storage, service capabilities, and business models.

To address these challenges, "Huawei Data Storage provides the AI-Ready data lake solution, diverse data storage services, and the FlashEver business model, empowering carriers to turn their disordered data into high-quality assets to unlock the value of data," as Dr. Peter Zhou said.

The AI-Ready data lake breaks data silos, making data visible, manageable, and available

For mission-critical production workloads, Huawei launches the New-Gen OceanStor Dorado Converged All-Flash Storage and OceanStor A Series High-Performance AI Storage. These solutions boast 100 million–level IOPS, financial-grade reliability, and efficient AI training and inference, supporting tens of billions of daily charging services and robust mobile financial services. Further, the enhanced object storage enables seamless integration of carrier services with cloud-native and AI applications.

For mass data, the Huawei New-Gen OceanStor Pacific All-Flash Scale-Out Storage provides industry-high density and low power consumption. The storage provides exabyte-level scalability to handle cost pressure from emerging services like live streams and XR games.

Another new offering is the New-Gen OceanProtect All-Flash Backup Storage for data protection. The storage offers five times faster data recovery than industry alternatives, accommodating service needs such as emergency drills and AI application development to protect the value of every bit.

Diverse data storage services are fueling carrier AI evolution

Carriers face several challenges in adopting AI, including weak data engineering, inadequate efficient AI model development platforms, long data preparation times, slow model training, and complex AI application development. The Huawei DCS AI Solution provides a one-stop AI full-process toolchain and containerized environment, accelerating fine-tuning and large-scale deployment of AI models.

FlashEver business model maximizes carrier investment

Changes in services and technologies are placing greater investment demands on carriers. Dr. Peter Zhou shared FlashEver, the business model that protects investments, providing an evolutionary, flexible architecture to enable seamless upgrades for live-network equipment. Also, Huawei storage platform services offer flexible purchase options, SLA assurance, and diverse storage and data services, ensuring high-quality customer experiences.

Dr. Peter Zhou reaffirmed Huawei's commitment to continuous innovation, specifically building the AI-ready data storage foundation and future-proof storage power to fuel the AI adoption across the carrier industry.

