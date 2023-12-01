Huawei Launched F5G All-Optical Solutions to Enable Smart Airports Evolution

Huawei

01 Dec, 2023, 09:31 GMT

MUSCAT, Oman, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 20 to 22, Huawei launched a series of new solutions for smart airports evolution at the 1st Airports Innovate event held by Airports Council International (ACI) in Muscat, Oman. The solutions include the Fully Connected Fiber Network and Perimeter Security with Fiber Sensing.

Lei Xinghua, Vice President of Huawei's Enterprise Optical Network Domain
As the important transportation hubs in cities and regions, airports make significant contributions to regional economic growth. To cope with the trend of digitalization and intelligence of airports, Lei Xinghua, Vice President of Huawei's Enterprise Optical Network Domain, delivered a keynote speech titled "F5G All Optical Solutions Enable Smart Airports" on how to build a fully-connected smart airport with easy scalability, simple architecture, ultimate experience, and ultra-green.

By introducing OTN DWDM (dense wavelength division multiplexing) and POL (passive optical LAN) technologies into fully-connected fiber networks for smart airports and applying the innovative fiber sensing algorithms to airport perimeter security, Huawei proposed three scenario-based solutions for smart airport evolution:

Airport IP+DWDM backbone network solution: By deploying OTN DWDM technology, we can achieve physical isolation among multi service systems, ultra-high capacity up to 96 Tbit/s per fiber, supporting traffic growth in the next 10 to 15 years. In addition, this solution can support real-time intelligent fiber detection and provide the early warning for fiber abnormal status and the accurate fault location (meter-level). All this helps ensure highly-reliable data transmission, investment saving and O&M efficiency improvement.

Airport IP+POL access network solution: For airport terminals and airfields, Huawei IP+POL point-to-multipoint passive optical network solution offers secure & reliable multi-service integrated access for various information terminals and simplifies the network architecture & cabling to reduce power consumption by 50%, reduce cables by 90% and support long-term smooth expansion for the future.

Airport perimeter inspection solution: By using distributed optical fiber sensing and AI-enhanced algorithm, the innovative airport perimeter inspection solution can achieve zero false negatives, reduce the false positive rate by upwards of 90%, and enable meter-level accurate locating of intrusion events.

Sincerely hope that customers and partners from all over the world to work together to promote the application of F5G all-optical networks in the civil aviation field and facilitate the digital & intelligent transformation of airports worldwide, enabling high-quality development of smart airports.

About Huawei's smart airport solutions, visit:

https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/enterprise-optical-network/sensing-optix/perimeter-protection

https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/enterprise-optical-network/industry-optical-transport-network 

https://e.huawei.com/en/products/optical-access

