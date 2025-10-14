Huawei James Chen: Taking Triple Leaps to AI UBB and Inspiring New Business Growth

PARIS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 11th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF) 2025, James Chen, the President of Huawei's Carrier Business, shared a number of new best practices the company has developed with operators that drive growth with AI-powered ultra-broadband (UBB). In his keynote speech, "Triple Leaps to AI UBB: Inspiring New Business Growth," Chen said operators have taken leaps in depth, breadth, and height to create new growth in the AI UBB era.

James Chen, President of Huawei Carrier Business, delivering a keynote speech

"Leapfrog innovations drive great business success," he said. "Operators can seize this major opportunity to create new growth by deepening experience assurance capabilities, expanding business boundaries to include digital and intelligent services, and competing at higher levels by accelerating network intelligence." Based on operators' practices in different sectors, Chen interpreted the leaps in three dimensions of innovation: depth, breadth, and height.

A leap in depth: Driving a paradigm shift from bandwidth- to experience-centric monetization

Carriers combine AI capabilities with networks to accurately detect where application experience improvements are needed and proactively ensure the experience of key applications such as AI cloud gaming and 4K livestreaming, achieving a leap from user-level to application-level experience monetization.

An example of how this new monetization model helps operators is a leading operator from Thailand that has used Huawei's AI WAN solution to develop new application-level experience assurance capabilities. This has enabled users to enjoy a smoother gaming experience, while the operator has drastically increased average revenue per user (ARPU).

A leap in breadth: Pushing the business boundaries to include digital intelligence and computing services

In the home network market: Global operators collectively have over 1 billion home gateways, which give them a natural advantage in upgrading from home network providers to smart home service providers. This year, Huawei developed a new home gateway – the AI Homehub. One operator has rolled out smart home services using this home gateway and increased its ARPU of home services by 60%.

In the SME market: Operators can use fiber to the office (FTTO) solutions to build a unified management platform, and provide SMEs with standard digital and intelligent services such as video and IoT services, helping enterprises realize intelligent transformation. Huawei has developed a series of FTTO solutions. China's three major carriers have already commercially used solutions such as these at scale to develop more than 2 million FTTO users.

In the mid-sized and large enterprise market: Operators are using Wi-Fi-based integrated sensing and communications to develop new tools for growth. For example, some operators have used the technology in scenarios such as fall detection in elderly care and intelligent meeting room management for enterprises. A leading operator from UAE has used Huawei's AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 to provide Wi-Fi-as-a-Service offerings, which help enterprises reduce the TCO of a meeting room sensing system by 67%.

In the blue-ocean market of AI enterprise services: More enterprises are accessing cloud compute and require on-premise data processing, which requires networks that support new capabilities such as lossless transmission, elasticity, and security. This means computing-network service opportunities for operators. Huawei has worked with China Telecom Shanghai to develop an intelligent IP WAN with high computing usage effectiveness (CUE). This network enables enterprise customers to expand compute capacity in just weeks with less than 5% CUE loss.

A leap in height: Network O&M transformation from work-order-driven operations to intelligent operations

Operators can drive level 4 network autonomy for more intelligent networks to move away from work-order-driven operations towards intelligent operations.

For example, Huawei has worked with MasOrange in Spain to build Europe's first level 4 autonomous IP network. Using iMaster NCE, the operator has been able to reduce mean time to repair (MTTR), which in turn helps to enhance user satisfaction.

Chen wrapped up his speech by saying that AI UBB is just starting out, and that Huawei is excited to work with operators and industry partners to pursue continuous innovation. The company aims to help operators succeed in the AI era through experience monetization, a second growth curve, and OPEX reduction.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795748/James_Chen_President_Huawei_Carrier_Business_delivering_a_keynote_speech.jpg