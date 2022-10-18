Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Network, Leading Digital Innovation

PARIS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution at the session entitled "Intelligent Cloud-Network, Unleashing Digital Productivity", held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Paris. The capabilities cover three major scenarios - Campus Network (CloudCampus 3.0), Data Center Network (CloudFabric 3.0), and Wide Area Network (CloudWAN 3.0) — and were created in an effort to meet customers' changing requirements.

Todd Sun delivered a speech entitled "Intelligent Cloud Network, Accelerating Industry Digital Transformation" (PRNewsfoto/Huawei EBG Western Europe)

As digital transformation advances, enterprise services pose new requirements on data communication networks. First, network connections are being extended from office terminals to production equipment and IoT terminals, requiring ultra-large bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and ubiquitous network coverage. Second, enterprise branches are gradually moving to the cloud, requiring efficient branch network deployment and O&M methods and fast cloud interconnection capabilities to ensure user service experience. Third, new services need to be rolled out on large scale and services need frequent adjustments, requiring networks to be agile, secure, and efficient. Finally, video conferencing is becoming commonplace, meaning that networks have to provide deterministic experience assurance.

Todd Sun, noted that Huawei Datacom had developed the Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution through continuous innovation to address the preceding challenges. This solution provides key capabilities such as ultimate access experience, ultra-fast cloud access by branches, deterministic experience, and efficient and simplified deployment.

Currently, the Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution has been widely used in sectors such as government, finance, education, retail, manufactory, hospitality, logistics, health care and support MSP service, facilitating digital transformation for customers.

At the conference, Huawei also unveiled a number of new data communication products, such as the industry's first enterprise-level Wi-Fi 7 AP-AirEngine 8771-X1T and 400G-ready next-generation campus core switch-CloudEngine S16700 for high-quality campus network scenario, the 4-in-1 universal-service intelligent router -NetEngine 8000 M4 for WAN network scenario, and highly reliable multicast Switches-CloudEngine 8850-HAM and CloudEngine 6860-HAM in DCN network scenario. This new Wi-Fi 7 AP open the door to new experiences. Innovative Wi-Fi technologies can be used in a wider range of scenarios. In addition, it can connect to a large number of IoT devices simultaneously. This in turn provides powerful performance, excellent experience, and extraordinary reliability to help enterprises construct an intelligent IoT world.

As we know, material shortages across the semiconductor industry have impacted supply chains globally for a long time, slowing output across multiple industries from telecoms equipment to consumer electronics and beyond. This has resulted in extended lead-times across many data communication products and/or recommitted delivery dates to the customer. it has greatly slowed down enterprises' digital transformation.

Huawei cooperated with channel partners to launch the Fast Track activity with a two-week commitment to deliver data communication products and solutions to the customers. Up to now, Huawei has served more than 2k medium- and large-sized enterprise customers, ensuring their production networks. (e.g. manufacturing/hotel/MSP/logistics/hospital/retail) fast delivery，helping customers achieve their business success.

"We will make the solution more simplified, more agile, and easier, to help our customer go digital, and create a better future together." Todd Sun says.

For more information about Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution, please visit https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/enterprise-networks/intelligent-ip-networks.

