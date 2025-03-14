Huawei Hosts Green Data Center Elite Club to Empower Low Carbon Initiatives

BARCELONA, Spain, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei hosted the Green Data Center Elite Club at MWC Barcelona 2025. The event attracted more than 50 industry leaders from global carriers, enterprises, and analysts, who discussed topics such as AI-driven data center technologies and best practices in digital and intelligent transformation.

Zhang Yuepu, President of Huawei's IT Consulting & System Integration Domain, showcased Huawei's data center FusionBlock solution. He stated that Huawei has been integrating AI capabilities into data center management systems to help customers build next-generation data centers with flexibility, sustainability, and reliability to achieve economic and ecological benefits.

Vladimir Galabov, a senior research director for enterprise Infrastructure at Omdia, noted that prefabricated modules are becoming industry norms because next-generation data centers require higher standards for quick delivery, efficient operations, and sustainability. In addition, the increasing proportion of AI computing businesses and the rising rack density will accelerate the adoption of liquid cooling technologies.

Fergal McCann, CTO of eir Ireland, shared that Ireland continues as the fastest growing European data center market. He emphasized that future data center construction will start from planning, design, construction, and maintenance, with comprehensive consideration of indicators such as CAPEX, TTM, and PUE.

Focusing on the driving forces, challenges, and technology development of data center business, Huawei engaged in a panel discussion with attendees, with the following consensus reached:

The key to improving ROI is sustainable design, flexible capacity expansion, and improved utilization. The economic benefits of green data centers span their entire lifecycle. Based on this, initiatives like improving space utilization and designing resilient capacity expansion can effectively boost capital utilization efficiency. Energy saving and green energy can help solve energy issues. Technologies like liquid cooling and free cooling can be utilized based on local conditions to significantly lower the energy costs of data centers and enhance their operational stability. In addition, the development of renewable energy makes zero-carbon data centers a reality. Modular design greatly shortens the data center construction period. Prefabricated modular data centers can shorten delivery periods by up to 30%, enabling customers to quickly launch services and realize business value.

The industry widely agrees that the three major challenges in data center construction are capital expenditures, energy supply, and construction period. Attendees expressed their desire to collaborate with Huawei in high-density computing power, modularization, and energy saving. This event has promoted communication and cooperation between the upstream and downstream of the data center industry ecosystem, providing a path for the development of global data centers.

Moving forward, Huawei is striving to become a top-tier provider of AI infrastructure transformation service solutions, helping global customers build sustainable, intelligent, and reliable next-generation data centers.